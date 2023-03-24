Brian Cox ‘got under the covers after a chair rocked across his room’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian Cox has said he got under the covers during a spooky encounter after hearing a chair “rocking” across his room.

The Scottish star of Succession, 76, plays the fiery media mogul Logan Roy in the hit series, which will come to an end this year with a final fourth season.

The latest instalment of the HBO show, set for release on Sunday, continues to follow the dysfunctional Roy family as they fight for control of their father’s empire.

Cox told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “I was a young actor, I was in Edinburgh. I went to bed one night.

“There was a chair right next to the dresser. Suddenly there is this rocking sound and the chair started to rock across the room. And then it stopped there. I got myself right under my covers.

Jazmin Sawyers won a Commonwealth Games silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I woke up in the morning and the chair was still here and the floor was covered in these scratch marks.”

Ross was also joined by Big Daddy actor Adam Sandler, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, His Dark Materials actress Ruth Wilson, comedian and Taskmaster host Greg Davies and British athlete Jazmin Sawyers, along with musical guest, singer and songwriter Arlo Parks.

Sawyers, 28, a long jumper, said she is “convinced” she is currently living with a ghost.

The Commonwealth Games silver medal winner added: “A friendly ghost. I think it wants me to succeed in athletics. The ghost turns off the lights if I stay up too late. It hides keys.”

Elsewhere, Sandler who is starring with Aniston in Murder Mystery 2, said the actress hit him “powerfully” with her feet during the sequel to the whodunit Netflix film.

Jennifer Aniston is starring in Murder Mystery 2 alongside Adam Sandler (Ian West/PA)

Aniston, 54, said: “That was an accident.”

Sandler, 56, added: “It’s in the movie. I’m asleep and she says, ‘You’ve got to wake up’. I thought she’d gently give me a tap – (instead) I get an Aniston foot come powerfully in. She’s got strong feet.”

The actress, best known for playing Rachel Green in the New York sitcom, appeared to rule out another revisiting special, with her former co-stars Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

She said she thinks Friends: The Reunion, hosted by comedian and presenter James Corden in 2021, was a “swansong”, before adding: “But you do never know.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.