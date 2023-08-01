Legal firm expands operations with new Dundee office

A legal firm is expanding its Scottish operations by opening a new Dundee office.

Watermans will move into the Dundee One building at City Quay.

The firm plans to create jobs in the city, but the Dundee site will initially be staffed by from the workforce across its existing sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Opening a Dundee office comes as part of a six-figure investment by Watermans, which has also expanded its Glasgow premises.

Dundee office an ‘opportunity to expand client base’ for Watermans

Managing director Scott Whyte said: “Our expansion into Dundee is a clear signal of our exciting ambition to reach into new parts of Scotland.

“The presence of the firm on the east-coast is an opportunity for us to further expand our client base and be closer to existing clients in this region.”

He said opening a new office showed the success of the business.

Watermans has expertise in areas such as family law, wills and executrices, injury litigation, estate agency, commercial property purchase, and residential property conveyancing.

Watermans’ plans for future growth

Mr Whyte added: “Opening our third Scottish location reflects the success of the business in what is a competitive industry.

“It is testament to our ability to provide clients with what they need and want – straightforward legal advice.

“This is yet another step in our journey that has already seen us relocate to a larger office in Glasgow this year, a timeline of growth that we hope to see continuing well into the future.”