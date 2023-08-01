Legal firm expands operations with new Dundee office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Legal firm expands operations with new Dundee office

The new office comes as part of a six-figure investment and will create Dundee jobs.

By Gavin Harper
The Dundee One office development at City Quay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Dundee One office development at City Quay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A legal firm is expanding its Scottish operations by opening a new Dundee office.

Watermans will move into the Dundee One building at City Quay.

The firm plans to create jobs in the city, but the Dundee site will initially be staffed by from the workforce across its existing sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Opening a Dundee office comes as part of a six-figure investment by Watermans, which has also expanded its Glasgow premises.

Dundee office an ‘opportunity to expand client base’ for Watermans

Managing director Scott Whyte said: “Our expansion into Dundee is a clear signal of our exciting ambition to reach into new parts of Scotland.

“The presence of the firm on the east-coast is an opportunity for us to further expand our client base and be closer to existing clients in this region.”

He said opening a new office showed the success of the business.

Watermans has expertise in areas such as family law, wills and executrices, injury litigation, estate agency, commercial property purchase, and residential property conveyancing.

Watermans’ plans for future growth

Mr Whyte added: “Opening our third Scottish location reflects the success of the business in what is a competitive industry.

“It is testament to our ability to provide clients with what they need and want – straightforward legal advice.

“This is yet another step in our journey that has already seen us relocate to a larger office in Glasgow this year, a timeline of growth that we hope to see continuing well into the future.”

