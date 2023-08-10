Fife dad killed in motorbike crash in Thailand

A Fife dad has been killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand.

Robert Griffin, 48, died instantly on Thursday when his bike collided with another motorcycle and sidecar in the south of the country.

Mr Griffin, who is understood to come from Anstruther, has a son with his Thai wife Sasitorn.

He had just arrived in Thailand on holiday when the crash happened.

It is believed the other rider was uninjured.

‘I can’t process what has happened’

According to local media reports, Mr Griffin died at the scene having been found with serious injuries lying beside his motorbike.

He is said to have been was riding his white Honda Click to the shops when he collided with the motorcycle and sidecar in Krabi province.

His wife later said: “I can’t process what has happened. I’m having a hard time understanding it.

“I am numb. I don’t think it’s real.”

She said her husband lived in Fife and had arrived in Thailand only a day before the crash, adding: “I think he was tired from the flight.

“I had gone shopping in the city when the crash happened.

“‘I am still in shock. I always told him to be careful on the motorbike. I don’t know how he could crash.”

Funeral arrangements to be made

Police Captain Thirakorn Thairit, of Aonang Police Station, said: “The police intend to interview the other driver and witnesses as part of the legal process.

“The dead man’s body will be handed over to his wife for funeral arrangements.

“The British Embassy in Bangkok has been contacted and informed of the death of their citizen.”

It is understood Robert had previously led operations on cargo ships, oil drilling vessels and rigs with shipping giant Maersk.

He joined a global shipping agency last year to carry on working while giving him more time to study for shipping exams to fulfil his dream of becoming a captain.