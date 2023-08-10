Fife dad killed in motorbike crash in Thailand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad killed in motorbike crash in Thailand

Robert Griffin, 48, died on Thursday when his motorcycle collided with another bike.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Robert Griffin. Image: Supplied
Robert Griffin. Image: Supplied

A Fife dad has been killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand.

Robert Griffin, 48, died instantly on Thursday when his bike collided with another motorcycle and sidecar in the south of the country.

Mr Griffin, who is understood to come from Anstruther, has a son with his Thai wife Sasitorn.

He had just arrived in Thailand on holiday when the crash happened.

It is believed the other rider was uninjured.

‘I can’t process what has happened’

According to local media reports, Mr Griffin died at the scene having been found with serious injuries lying beside his motorbike.

He is said to have been was riding his white Honda Click to the shops when he collided with the motorcycle and sidecar in Krabi province.

His wife later said: “I can’t process what has happened. I’m having a hard time understanding it.

“I am numb. I don’t think it’s real.”

Mr Griffin is believed to have died instantly. Image: Supplied

She said her husband lived in Fife and had arrived in Thailand only a day before the crash, adding: “I think he was tired from the flight.

“I had gone shopping in the city when the crash happened.

“‘I am still in shock. I always told him to be careful on the motorbike. I don’t know how he could crash.”

Funeral arrangements to be made

Police Captain Thirakorn Thairit, of Aonang Police Station, said: “The police intend to interview the other driver and witnesses as part of the legal process.

“The dead man’s body will be handed over to his wife for funeral arrangements.

“The British Embassy in Bangkok has been contacted and informed of the death of their citizen.”

It is understood Robert had previously led operations on cargo ships, oil drilling vessels and rigs with shipping giant Maersk.

He joined a global shipping agency last year to carry on working while giving him more time to study for shipping exams to fulfil his dream of becoming a captain.

