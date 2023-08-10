Perth street closed after incident involving female pedestrian and van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth street closed after incident involving female pedestrian and van

The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not have to go to hospital.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services n Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Emergency services n Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A busy Perth street was closed on Thursday after a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a van.

The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not need to go to hospital.

It happened in Scott Street just after 4pm.

Police investigation

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.05 pm on Thursday police were called to Scott Street, Perth, following a road incident involving a van and a female pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was checked over by ambulance and did not require hospital treatment.

Police and ambulance at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The road was re-opened shortly after.

An eyewitness said: “The female pedestrian seemed to be run over by a van.

“She didn’t seem to be too badly injured but paramedics were attending to her at the scene.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Tributes at the scene of the fatal fire in Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton, DC Thomson
Tributes paid to 'lovely lady' who died in Perthshire fire
student taking exam.
Royal Mail blunder leaves Perth pupils waiting for exam results
Sarah Elliot of Stagecoach, Roxanne Kerr of Trauma Healing Together and Rachael Prothero of Paths for All, standing in front of a Stagecoach bus.
Free bus travel for people heading to Perth mental health festival
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross.
Perth and Kinross bin strikes: What to expect during industrial action
Ronald Reilly appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons
David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Mike Barnacle next to Blairingone war memorial
Kinross-shire community's war dead honoured in memorial move
Grant Tocher, assistant regional manager at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth
Perth coffee shop celebrates 10 years as the city's 'safe space'
An Orange march in Perth
Dunkeld to host Orange march branded 'danger to community'

Conversation