Perth street closed after incident involving female pedestrian and van

A busy Perth street was closed on Thursday after a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a van.

The woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not need to go to hospital.

It happened in Scott Street just after 4pm.

Police investigation

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.05 pm on Thursday police were called to Scott Street, Perth, following a road incident involving a van and a female pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was checked over by ambulance and did not require hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The road was re-opened shortly after.

An eyewitness said: “The female pedestrian seemed to be run over by a van.

“She didn’t seem to be too badly injured but paramedics were attending to her at the scene.”