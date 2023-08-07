Video: Fife Zoo director ‘ecstatic’ at birth of rare swamp monkey

A rare swamp monkey has been born at Fife Zoo over the weekend.

The De Brazza’s monkey, which is native to Central Africa, was born on Saturday – just as the zoo was closing up.

It will join its parents, Nut and Dusty, and sister, Zaza, at the zoo near Ladybank.

Nut and Dusty arrived at the zoo in 2019 as part of a breeding program throughout Europe to safeguard the future of the species.

The gender of the monkey is yet to be confirmed.

De Brazza’s monkeys are known locally as ‘The Swampy Monkey’ as they are often found in swamp forests.

The monkeys usually live in small groups consisting of a dominant adult pair and their offspring.

While not endangered, the De Brazza’s monkey population is thought to be in decline due to smuggling and deforestation.

The primates are named after the Italian explorer Jacques Savorgnan de Brazza.

Zoo director ‘ecstatic’ as baby monkey born

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said: “We’re ecstatic to have a baby De Brazza’s monkey born at the zoo.

“Our breeding pair of De Brazza’s are incredibly significant to the European breeding programme as they are one of only ten breeding pairs in captivity throughout the continent.’’

“The new arrival was born just as the zoo was closing on Saturday evening and we’re delighted that mum and baby are doing well.

“De Brazza’s monkeys live in family groups and both the new arrival’s older sister and father are showing a real interest in the baby.’’

Earlier this summer, Fife Zoo made a wet weather pledge where visitors could get a refund if their day was disrupted by rain.

The zoo is going through a ten-year master plan, which will see the expansion of the zoo.