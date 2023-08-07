Video: Fife Zoo director ‘ecstatic’ at birth of rare swamp monkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Fife Zoo director ‘ecstatic’ at birth of rare swamp monkey

The monkey was born on Saturday night just as the zoo was preparing to close.

By Kieran Webster

A rare swamp monkey has been born at Fife Zoo over the weekend.

The De Brazza’s monkey, which is native to Central Africa, was born on Saturday – just as the zoo was closing up.

It will join its parents, Nut and Dusty, and sister, Zaza, at the zoo near Ladybank.

Nut and Dusty arrived at the zoo in 2019 as part of a breeding program throughout Europe to safeguard the future of the species.

The gender of the monkey is yet to be confirmed.

The baby monkey looking towards the camera.
The De Brazza’s main threat is deforestation and smuggling. Image: Fife Zoo

De Brazza’s monkeys are known locally as ‘The Swampy Monkey’ as they are often found in swamp forests.

The monkeys usually live in small groups consisting of a dominant adult pair and their offspring.

While not endangered, the De Brazza’s monkey population is thought to be in decline due to smuggling and deforestation.

The primates are named after the Italian explorer Jacques Savorgnan de Brazza.

Zoo director ‘ecstatic’ as baby monkey born

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said: “We’re ecstatic to have a baby De Brazza’s monkey born at the zoo.

“Our breeding pair of De Brazza’s are incredibly significant to the European breeding programme as they are one of only ten breeding pairs in captivity throughout the continent.’’

“The new arrival was born just as the zoo was closing on Saturday evening and we’re delighted that mum and baby are doing well.

The baby monkey being held by its mother
The gender of the monkey is not yet known. Image: Fife Zoo

“De Brazza’s monkeys live in family groups and both the new arrival’s older sister and father are showing a real interest in the baby.’’

Earlier this summer, Fife Zoo made a wet weather pledge where visitors could get a refund if their day was disrupted by rain.

The zoo is going through a ten-year master plan, which will see the expansion of the zoo.

