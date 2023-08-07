Montrose charity festival planned in honour of ‘inspirational’ cousin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose charity festival planned in honour of ‘inspirational’ cousin

A fundraising festival has been organised by a Montrose woman in honour of her young cousin who lost her life to a skin condition.

By Isla Glen
Adana Forsyth died after a long battle with epidermolysis bullosa in 2008 and now her cousin, Laura Forsyth, hopes to raise funds for the charity Debra.

Laura is Debra’s deputy director of fundraising for Scotland, which works to help sufferers of the condition EB, better known as butterfly skin.

Her involvement in the charity was inspired by Adana and a wish to help others.

Debra is aiming to raise £5 million for its A Life Free of Pain appeal, which focuses on research into drugs to help alleviate the pain and itch of EB.

Laura said: “Adana was amazing, a real inspiration to me, the whole family and our whole local community. Everything I am doing now is because of her.

“She is the reason I got involved with Debra.

“It’s a charity that I’m so passionate about and have always volunteered with, but I am loving working for Debra full time and I’m hugely excited at the plans we are working on for the future.

“There is finally some hope with our drug repurposing research and now we just have to fundraise the money to make it happen.

“I just want to do what I can to help so no more children have to live in that kind of pain.

“I saw it first-hand with someone I loved and I want to try to help save others from suffering that way.”

Laura hopes to do Adana proud

Montrose has a butterfly play park in Adana’s memory and Laura says the community has “always been hugely supportive of Debra” so it made sense to hold the event in the Angus town.

Laura said: “I do struggle sometimes and get upset being around other children with EB because it does remind me of my cousin.

“But when you meet these kids they all have huge personalities and are so inspiring.

“It’s hard but there is a reason I’m doing this.

“Any upset I feel is nothing to their pain, that’s the important thing.

“They’re heroes and they are all so inspiring, but Adana for me will always be uniquely special.

“I think we all would love a world where there was a cure for EB but until that happens we have to do everything we can to support people living with the condition and their families.

“I would love to provide this in Scotland as best I can – fundraising for research and treatments, connecting families together and providing community support.

“I can’t believe how generous everyone has been to help me stage this festival.

“Montrose has always had such a huge support for Debra. Like I said, Adana was a very special girl and she touched the hearts of many.

“I really hope we can do her proud.”

Debra Music and Food Festival Montrose details

The Debra Music and Food Festival will be held in Broomfield Park, Montrose, from 12pm to 12am on August 19.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Sing It Sign It Makaton School Choir, Gordon School of Dancing, Calum Campbell, Remedy, Sorella, Love Train, Buffalo Soldier, Johnny Mac and the Faithful and Michael Kilkie will perform.

Local vendors will provide food and drink and activities include rodeo bull, bouncy castles, sumo costumes, silent disco in inflatable club, face painting and hair braiding.

There will also be a balloon performer, bubble performer, fire breathers, stilt walkers, jugglers, hula hoop dancers and disco dancers.

Laura intends to make the festival an annual event and is also taking on a series of fitness challenges to raise funds for Debra.

She will also take on the Three Peaks Challenge with her dad Arthur and some local friends two weeks after the festival.

Laura said: “My whole family are hugely passionate about Debra and the amazing work they do – so my dad and his friends wanted to show their support too.

“We’re taking on some challenges together, starting with the Three Peaks which will be tough.

“But again, it’s absolutely nothing compared to what EB patients and their families face every single day.

“We are climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales all in 24 hours.”

To donate, click here.

