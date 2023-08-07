Montrose charity festival planned in honour of ‘inspirational’ cousin

A fundraising festival has been organised by a Montrose woman in honour of her young cousin who lost her life to a skin condition.

Adana Forsyth died after a long battle with epidermolysis bullosa in 2008 and now her cousin, Laura Forsyth, hopes to raise funds for the charity Debra.

Laura is Debra’s deputy director of fundraising for Scotland, which works to help sufferers of the condition EB, better known as butterfly skin.

Her involvement in the charity was inspired by Adana and a wish to help others.

Debra is aiming to raise £5 million for its A Life Free of Pain appeal, which focuses on research into drugs to help alleviate the pain and itch of EB.

Laura said: “Adana was amazing, a real inspiration to me, the whole family and our whole local community. Everything I am doing now is because of her.

“She is the reason I got involved with Debra.

“It’s a charity that I’m so passionate about and have always volunteered with, but I am loving working for Debra full time and I’m hugely excited at the plans we are working on for the future.

“There is finally some hope with our drug repurposing research and now we just have to fundraise the money to make it happen.

“I just want to do what I can to help so no more children have to live in that kind of pain.

“I saw it first-hand with someone I loved and I want to try to help save others from suffering that way.”

Laura hopes to do Adana proud

Montrose has a butterfly play park in Adana’s memory and Laura says the community has “always been hugely supportive of Debra” so it made sense to hold the event in the Angus town.

Laura said: “I do struggle sometimes and get upset being around other children with EB because it does remind me of my cousin.

“But when you meet these kids they all have huge personalities and are so inspiring.

“It’s hard but there is a reason I’m doing this.

“Any upset I feel is nothing to their pain, that’s the important thing.

“They’re heroes and they are all so inspiring, but Adana for me will always be uniquely special.

“I think we all would love a world where there was a cure for EB but until that happens we have to do everything we can to support people living with the condition and their families.

“I would love to provide this in Scotland as best I can – fundraising for research and treatments, connecting families together and providing community support.

“I can’t believe how generous everyone has been to help me stage this festival.

“Montrose has always had such a huge support for Debra. Like I said, Adana was a very special girl and she touched the hearts of many.

“I really hope we can do her proud.”

Debra Music and Food Festival Montrose details

The Debra Music and Food Festival will be held in Broomfield Park, Montrose, from 12pm to 12am on August 19.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Sing It Sign It Makaton School Choir, Gordon School of Dancing, Calum Campbell, Remedy, Sorella, Love Train, Buffalo Soldier, Johnny Mac and the Faithful and Michael Kilkie will perform.

Local vendors will provide food and drink and activities include rodeo bull, bouncy castles, sumo costumes, silent disco in inflatable club, face painting and hair braiding.

There will also be a balloon performer, bubble performer, fire breathers, stilt walkers, jugglers, hula hoop dancers and disco dancers.

Laura intends to make the festival an annual event and is also taking on a series of fitness challenges to raise funds for Debra.

She will also take on the Three Peaks Challenge with her dad Arthur and some local friends two weeks after the festival.

Laura said: “My whole family are hugely passionate about Debra and the amazing work they do – so my dad and his friends wanted to show their support too.

“We’re taking on some challenges together, starting with the Three Peaks which will be tough.

“But again, it’s absolutely nothing compared to what EB patients and their families face every single day.

“We are climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales all in 24 hours.”

To donate, click here.