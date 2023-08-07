Two men taken to hospital after crash near Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two men taken to hospital after crash near Cupar

The crash closed the road between Cupar and Pitscottie.

By Kieran Webster
Emergency services attending a crash on the B940 near Cupar
Emergency services attended the crash near Cupar on Sunday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two men, aged 76 and 68, have been taken to hospital after a crash on the B940 near Cupar.

Emergency services attended the crash on Sunday at around 2.45pm between Cupar and Pitscottie.

They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but the nature of their injuries is unknown.

The road was shut for a time, but reopened just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.45pm on Sunday, August 6, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the B940 near Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and two men, aged 76 and 68, were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“The road reopened around 4.50pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Fife

A barge manufactured at Harland & Wolff's Methil yard. Image: Harland & Wolff
Fife yard completes first sea vessel since 1856
The De Brazza monkey baby being held by its parents.
Video: Fife Zoo director 'ecstatic' at birth of rare swamp monkey
Dare was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife rapist told victim he was 'trying to be a bit kinky'
Gordon Beaton of Glenrothes, a former senior civil servant has died.
Gordon Beaton of Glenrothes: Civil servant behind Dunblane inquiry dies
Jordan McGhie has not completed work ordered for his sick 'George Floyd' post on Instagram.
Fife man behind sick 'George Floyd challenge' Instagram post is re-sentenced
Culross Abbey is earmarked for closure.
Culross Abbey: Race to save Fife Outlander village church from closure
Fire crews outside Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy nightclub
Allan Steele.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed
A Unite flag
Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike
Alison and Peter Saunders from Bolton with son Callum 5 and daughter Isabelle 18 months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships

Conversation