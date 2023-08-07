Two men taken to hospital after crash near Cupar

Two men, aged 76 and 68, have been taken to hospital after a crash on the B940 near Cupar.

Emergency services attended the crash on Sunday at around 2.45pm between Cupar and Pitscottie.

They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but the nature of their injuries is unknown.

The road was shut for a time, but reopened just before 5pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.45pm on Sunday, August 6, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on the B940 near Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and two men, aged 76 and 68, were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“The road reopened around 4.50pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”