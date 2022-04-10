‘A huge slap in the face’: Aberfeldy residents hit out at Cottage Hospital holiday home plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘A huge slap in the face’: Aberfeldy residents hit out at Cottage Hospital holiday home plans

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 10 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 10 2022, 5.37pm
Campaigner Sally Murray, Pete Wishart MP and Councillor Mike Williamson outside the former hospital building.
Campaigner Sally Murray, Pete Wishart MP and Councillor Mike Williamson outside the former hospital building.

Residents in Aberfeldy have hit out at plans for more holiday homes in the town – claiming affordable housing is desperately needed instead.

A developer has lodged proposals to turn the old Cottage Hospital – which has been empty since 2001 – into holiday rentals.

A petition against the plans by Sally Murray, 60, has already attracted hundreds of signatures.

Others have also lodged objections directly with Perth and Kinross Council.

Why are people objecting?

Sally told The Courier: “We have so many youngsters here looking for a house and trying to get on the property ladder.

“With all of the holiday accommodation, they can’t do that, developers are buying out local people.

“People working here can’t get a house here. House prices are soaring and developers are snapping up everything.

“It’s just huge a slap in the face.”

The Old Cottage Hospital building.
The Old Cottage Hospital is set to become holiday rentals.

Another resident, Susan Hoare, says while tourism is important, there needs to be a focus on “local aspects of life” too.

Their case is being supported by several politicians.

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for the area, claims Perth and Kinross Council‘s Conservative-led administration has abandoned plans to buy the building and turn it into social housing.

He said: “What is needed is a tourism strategy that prioritises locals whose views have, for too long, been cast aside.”

SNP councillor Mike Williamson says a failure by the council to buy the property for public use “will not be forgotten”.

John Duff.

But John Duff, Conservative councillor for Highland Perthshire, says the price of buying the building from the NHS made the project unviable.

He added: “The proposal to convert the hospital buildings into holiday accommodation is extremely unwelcome when there is a much greater need for more residential homes in the town.

“I support moves by the community to have this planning application rejected in favour of a different plan for more homes.”

What are the plans?

The proposals are to convert the former Cottage Hospital on Old Crieff Road into three holiday accommodation units.

It would involve removing what have been branded “ugly” extensions to the original building, which dates from 1879.

In addition, there are plans to build a further four holiday units on the site.

The developer, London Edinburgh Properties, has not responded to requests for comment.

However, in planning documents, it says the project means the building is “being saved from redundancy”.

It also says holiday accommodation within walking distance of the town centre is “much-needed” and will “bring a positive contribution to the local economy”.

New NHS website launched to help Tayside patients get to medical appointments

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]