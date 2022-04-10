Montrose man acquitted of rape after five-day trial in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Montrose man acquitted of rape after five-day trial in Dundee

By Paul Malik
April 10 2022, 9.00am Updated: April 10 2022, 5.37pm
Dundee Sheriff Court building
The trial was heard at the High Court in Dundee.

A Montrose man has been acquitted of rape following a trial in Dundee.

The case against David Low, 54, was found not proven by majority by a jury of eight women and seven men on Friday afternoon.

It had been alleged Low had sex with a woman without consent at her home in Brechin, in August 2019.

She had told the court she had woken up to find Low having intercourse with her.

But giving evidence to police, Low, of Christie’s Lane, said the act between them had been consensual.

He told officers they had shared a bottle of wine and consumed lager at the woman’s house.

She said to police she was intoxicated at the time of the alleged assault.

They had discussed a number of issues, including Low’s wife, who was terminally ill in hospital before they had sex, the court heard.

It took the jury at the High Court in Dundee around three hours to come to their verdict following a five-day trial.

Low made no reaction as the verdict was read out and was told by Judge Brown he was free to leave the dock.

Not proven

In Scottish criminal trials there are three verdicts available – guilty, not guilty and not proven.

If a guilty verdict is returned the accused is convicted of the crime.

If either a not proven or not guilty verdict is returned, the effect is the same and the accused is acquitted.

