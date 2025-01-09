Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe Shaughnessy

Dundee don’t expect to have any of their injured stars back to face Rangers this evening.

Tony Docherty confirmed seven of his first team will be absent for the big clash but he will have new signing Aaron Donnelly to call upon.

Fin Robertson has joined the list that includes Billy Koumetio, Antonio Portales, Jordan McGhee, Joe Shaughnessy, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser.

The Gers, too, have severe injury options in defence but Docherty insists there is opportunity for others to take advantage of.

‘Challenging’

Asked if he would have any players back fit for Thursday’s Premiership clash, the Dundee boss replied: “No, I wouldn’t think so.

“It’s challenging at the moment. But I think when you see our last three games, we’ve taken six out of nine with two terrific away performances plus the derby where I thought our performance was decent.

“It’s important, no matter what the team and what the personnel is, that we try and promote that level of performance and try to get that consistency in terms of the level of performance.

“If we can continue to do that, if we bring in consistent performances, as you’ve seen in the last three games, that will lead to results.”

Fraser, Larkeche and Shaughnessy

Beyond tonight’s clash there is some positive news on the injury front, however.

Fin Robertson’s knee complaint isn’t expected to keep him out long while Ziyad Larkeche and Joe Shaughnessy are getting closer to a return.

Scott Fraser’s groin problem, though, continues to be an issue.

“We’re monitoring the progress. It’s very frustrating for me and for him,” Docherty said.

“Scott was getting a bit of further treatment on Tuesday.

“Ziyad Larkeche we hope will be up with us next week.

“Joe Shaughnessy got good news as well. I don’t want to put a timescale on Joe, but he was in training with the boys on Wednesday.

“You’re just looking to get them all back.”

Fin Robertson

On Robertson, he added: “We hoped he would be OK to return for this game but he won’t be.

“It’s just nursing that along. It’s an annoying wee injury for Fin in his knee.

“We’re hopeful with another couple of days’ rest, he might be available for the Celtic game [on Tuesday].

“But it’s a blow for Fin, who’s done great, particularly in all the Old Firm games, good footballer.

“He’s one that’s agreed his contract extension, which is great news as well.”