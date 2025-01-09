Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe Shaughnessy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe Shaughnessy

The Dark Blues have a number of injury issues to deal with.

By George Cran
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche has been a big miss since getting injured in November. Image: SNS

Dundee don’t expect to have any of their injured stars back to face Rangers this evening.

Tony Docherty confirmed seven of his first team will be absent for the big clash but he will have new signing Aaron Donnelly to call upon.

Fin Robertson has joined the list that includes Billy Koumetio, Antonio Portales, Jordan McGhee, Joe Shaughnessy, Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser.

The Gers, too, have severe injury options in defence but Docherty insists there is opportunity for others to take advantage of.

‘Challenging’

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to have Ziyad Larkeche back from injury soon. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Asked if he would have any players back fit for Thursday’s Premiership clash, the Dundee boss replied: “No, I wouldn’t think so.

“It’s challenging at the moment. But I think when you see our last three games, we’ve taken six out of nine with two terrific away performances plus the derby where I thought our performance was decent.

“It’s important, no matter what the team and what the personnel is, that we try and promote that level of performance and try to get that consistency in terms of the level of performance.

“If we can continue to do that, if we bring in consistent performances, as you’ve seen in the last three games, that will lead to results.”

Fraser, Larkeche and Shaughnessy

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser’s groin injury continues to be a problem. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Beyond tonight’s clash there is some positive news on the injury front, however.

Fin Robertson’s knee complaint isn’t expected to keep him out long while Ziyad Larkeche and Joe Shaughnessy are getting closer to a return.

Scott Fraser’s groin problem, though, continues to be an issue.

“We’re monitoring the progress. It’s very frustrating for me and for him,” Docherty said.

“Scott was getting a bit of further treatment on Tuesday.

“Ziyad Larkeche we hope will be up with us next week.

“Joe Shaughnessy got good news as well. I don’t want to put a timescale on Joe, but he was in training with the boys on Wednesday.

“You’re just looking to get them all back.”

Fin Robertson

Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Fin Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was without Fin Robertson at St Johnstone. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

On Robertson, he added: “We hoped he would be OK to return for this game but he won’t be.

“It’s just nursing that along. It’s an annoying wee injury for Fin in his knee.

“We’re hopeful with another couple of days’ rest, he might be available for the Celtic game [on Tuesday].

“But it’s a blow for Fin, who’s done great, particularly in all the Old Firm games, good footballer.

“He’s one that’s agreed his contract extension, which is great news as well.”

Conversation