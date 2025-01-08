Dundee v Rangers: How to watch on TV, team news and who is the referee?

Depleted Dundee kick off a daunting triple-header in the Premiership as Rangers come to Dens Park on Thursday.

Last season brought a fixture filled with drama.

November 2023 saw the Gers team bus stuck on the Tay Road Bridge before pyro in the away end set the fire alarms off at Dens further delaying kick off.

Then later in the season came the never-ending pitch saga with three attempts to play the fixture eventually ending with a 0-0 draw in April.

What might happen this time around?

Courier Sport provides all the info ahead of kick off.

Team news

Buckle up, there are a lot of names coming.

Dundee are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis.

Definitely out are Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Jordan McGhee, Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche while Scott Fraser is also still missing.

Fin Robertson, too, won’t be available after picking up a knee injury that saw him miss the St Johnstone victory.

Cesar Garza could make his first start while Aaron Donnelly has now arrived.

Despite some confusion Mo Sylla is NOT suspended – the threshold for a ban is now 12 yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Rangers have their own defensive injury crisis to deal with.

Ex-Dundee United defender John Souttar, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Jack Butland and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are certainly out.

Dujon Sterling is a doubt after limping off against Hibs last time out.

Midfield man Tom Lawrence is also missing while Nicolas Raskin is suspended.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects a tough test from Rangers.

He said: “A really tough game.

“At Hibs, I thought they started the game unbelievably well.

“So there is that threat. They’ve got really, really good players. And when they click, they’re really good.

“But we had a strong performance against them at Ibrox.

“Hopefully, we’ll put in a similar level of performance in terms of defensive organisation and carry that goal threat as well that will give us every opportunity to take something from the game.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: “We scored three good goals against Hibs but you need to avoid conceding.

“It is important to make the correct decisions and stick to the game plan.

“We need to build on becoming consistently better and we have seen potential which is a good thing.

“It doesn’t help having to shift things on a regular basis but we are going tomorrow to be the best team and get three points.”

How to watch

Dundee versus Rangers will be broadcast live on TV with the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football beginning at 7.15pm.

Kick off at Dens Park is 8pm.

Referee

The man in the middle for Thursday’s clash is Calum Scott, assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence.

Scott has dished out 77 yellow cards in his 21 matches this season and three reds.

All three reds were for Championship sides in stoppage time.

He took charge of Dundee’s 2-1 home defeat to Aberdeen in September as well as a 2-1 win for Rangers at home to St Mirren the following month.

On VAR will be Greg Aitken assisted by Gary Hilland.