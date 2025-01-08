Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas ‘sorties’ seen over Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas ‘sorties’ seen over Tayside and Fife

One person near Dundee said they had "waved to the pilot".

By Ellidh Aitken
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

RAF Typhoon and Atlas aircraft passed over Tayside and Fife during training sorties.

Locals reported hearing a jet – which turned out to be a Typhoon – flying over Dundee shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

The fighter jet passed over Dundee and North East Fife before travelling towards East Lothian.

The Typhoon flight route. Image: Flight Radar

The aircraft then passed over Perthshire, near Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus, on its return journey to RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF aircraft seen flying low over Angus and Perthshire

An RAF Atlas – used to transport aircraft and other cargo – also passed over the area on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2.30pm locals said the transporter was about 1,000ft above the ground when it flew over Inchture.

The craft passed Montrose and Forfar before looping around Perth and heading towards Loch Tay.

The Atlas originated at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Atlas route. Image: Flight Radar
An RAF Atlas, pictured here in May 2023, was spotted flying low over Angus and Perthshire. Image: PA

One local posting on the Inchture Area Newsletter group on Facebook said: “Wow just waved to the pilot in that plane.”

Another wrote: “When it flew over Inchture it was only around 1000ft.”

Another commented: “Just saw it above me at Auchterhouse.”

A RAF spokesman said: “RAF Typhoons and Atlas aircraft completed routine training sorties across Northern England and Scotland today.

“RAF crews use a variety of training areas during across the whole of the UK for training and vary their routes and training locations to maximise training benefit, such training enabling our crews to train in varied environments in preparation for operations across the globe.”

