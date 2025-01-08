Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas ‘sorties’ seen over Tayside and Fife

RAF Typhoon and Atlas aircraft passed over Tayside and Fife during training sorties.

Locals reported hearing a jet – which turned out to be a Typhoon – flying over Dundee shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

The fighter jet passed over Dundee and North East Fife before travelling towards East Lothian.

The aircraft then passed over Perthshire, near Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus, on its return journey to RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF aircraft seen flying low over Angus and Perthshire

An RAF Atlas – used to transport aircraft and other cargo – also passed over the area on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2.30pm locals said the transporter was about 1,000ft above the ground when it flew over Inchture.

The craft passed Montrose and Forfar before looping around Perth and heading towards Loch Tay.

The Atlas originated at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

One local posting on the Inchture Area Newsletter group on Facebook said: “Wow just waved to the pilot in that plane.”

Another wrote: “When it flew over Inchture it was only around 1000ft.”

Another commented: “Just saw it above me at Auchterhouse.”

A RAF spokesman said: “RAF Typhoons and Atlas aircraft completed routine training sorties across Northern England and Scotland today.

“RAF crews use a variety of training areas during across the whole of the UK for training and vary their routes and training locations to maximise training benefit, such training enabling our crews to train in varied environments in preparation for operations across the globe.”