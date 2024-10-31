First look inside revamped Pitlochry hotel after Apex takeover as opening date revealed

A Pitlochry hotel is set to reopen following a revamp after it was taken over by Apex.

The Pine Trees Hotel on Strathview Terrace will reopen its doors next week after a “major refurbishment”.

The refurbishment came after a £3 million takeover from the hotel chain in July 2023.

In a post on LinkedIn, Apex said: “Our ‘Coorie haven’ in Pitlochry is almost ready to welcome guests.

“After a major refurbishment, Pine Trees Hotel, located at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands, has been transformed into Scotland’s ultimate retreat and is due to open on November 6.

“At Pine Trees, guests will be invited to disconnect from the stresses of modern, digitally saturated life and reconnect with life’s simple pleasures.

“With 32 beautifully appointed rooms and suites – including dog-friendly accommodation for paw-some getaways – guests will find unique and rural touches in each one.

“Fauna, the hotel’s signature restaurant, celebrates a wealth of fresh, locally sourced produce, bringing guests the best from Scotland’s fields, forests, and shores.

“While Flora, the hotel’s bespoke, stylish bar is a sanctuary for whisky aficionados and wine lovers alike.

“The Pine Trees team will be on hand to recommend the best that Highland Perthshire has to offer, from the Land Rover driving experience through the forests and glens of Atholl Estate, salmon fishing on the Tay or clay pigeon shooting and archery with the team at County Clays in Dunkeld.

“We can’t wait to welcome you soon.”

Apex runs eight hotels across the UK, including at City Quay in Dundee.

The hotel is also now taking online bookings.