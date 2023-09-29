Dunhill Links Championship: New time announced for this year’s spectacular fireworks display to avoid rugby clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunhill Links Championship: New time announced for this year’s spectacular fireworks display to avoid rugby clash

This year's dazzling finale to the annual golf competition will start earlier than normal to allow spectators to watch the Scotland rugby team take on Ireland.

By Claire Warrender
Dunhill fireworks display lights up the Old Course in St Andrews
The 2022 Dunhill fireworks display lights up the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.

The sky above St Andrews will be ablaze with fireworks next Saturday as the Dunhill Links Championship hosts a dazzling finale.

A spectacular display over the iconic West Sands is traditionally held on the eve of the final day of play.

And it always attracts a large crowd who gather along the edge of the Old Course.

However, this year’s event will start at 7.45pm, earlier than normal, to ensure spectators don’t miss the start of Scotland’s crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Ireland.

The match kicks off at 8pm, with both teams vying for a place in the quarter final.

Popular with golfers and spectators as well as St Andrews residents, the fireworks are set to music which is broadcast to the audience.

And the display has been a fixture of the Dunhill for many years.

Singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating, who is again playing in this year’s Dunhill Links tournament, has previously described it as one of his favourite nights of the year.

Celebrities at the Dunhill

The Dunhill includes a mix of professional golfers and famous amateurs.

Among the well-known faces this year are Hollywood legends Catherine Zeta-Jones and Andy Garcia, along with actors Matthew Goode and Kathryn Newton.

Actress Kathryn Newton at last year’s Dunhill Links Championship. Picture Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Musicians Huey Lewis, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and former Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford are also taking part.

And they will be joined by a host of sporting legends, including Welsh former footballer Gareth Bale and Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Many of the celebrities are known to mingle with the crowds during the annual fireworks display.

Where to view the Dunhill Links fireworks display in St Andrews

The fireworks are set off from the West Sands, immediately in front of the Old Course.

And they are traditionally preceded by a performance by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, who march from the R&A clubhouse to Grannie Clark’s Wynd.

Organisers say one of the best places to watch is from Links Road, behind the 17th green.

Alternatively, the track in front of the Old Course Hotel also offers excellent views.

Tickets for the final day of play

The Dunhill is played across three courses, the Old Course and Kingsbarns in Fife, and Carnoustie in Angus.

And it is free to enter during the first three days.

However, tickets must be bought in advance for the final day of play at the Old Course on Sunday.

The cost is the same as last year – £20 for adults and £!5 for over 65s.

Children, students and military personnel get in free if ID is presented.

Tickets are available online here: www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/

Conversation