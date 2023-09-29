Dunhill Links Championship: New time announced for this year’s spectacular fireworks display to avoid rugby clash

The sky above St Andrews will be ablaze with fireworks next Saturday as the Dunhill Links Championship hosts a dazzling finale.

A spectacular display over the iconic West Sands is traditionally held on the eve of the final day of play.

And it always attracts a large crowd who gather along the edge of the Old Course.

However, this year’s event will start at 7.45pm, earlier than normal, to ensure spectators don’t miss the start of Scotland’s crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Ireland.

The match kicks off at 8pm, with both teams vying for a place in the quarter final.

Popular with golfers and spectators as well as St Andrews residents, the fireworks are set to music which is broadcast to the audience.

And the display has been a fixture of the Dunhill for many years.

Singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating, who is again playing in this year’s Dunhill Links tournament, has previously described it as one of his favourite nights of the year.

Celebrities at the Dunhill

The Dunhill includes a mix of professional golfers and famous amateurs.

Among the well-known faces this year are Hollywood legends Catherine Zeta-Jones and Andy Garcia, along with actors Matthew Goode and Kathryn Newton.

Musicians Huey Lewis, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and former Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford are also taking part.

And they will be joined by a host of sporting legends, including Welsh former footballer Gareth Bale and Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Many of the celebrities are known to mingle with the crowds during the annual fireworks display.

Where to view the Dunhill Links fireworks display in St Andrews

The fireworks are set off from the West Sands, immediately in front of the Old Course.

And they are traditionally preceded by a performance by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, who march from the R&A clubhouse to Grannie Clark’s Wynd.

Organisers say one of the best places to watch is from Links Road, behind the 17th green.

Alternatively, the track in front of the Old Course Hotel also offers excellent views.

Tickets for the final day of play

The Dunhill is played across three courses, the Old Course and Kingsbarns in Fife, and Carnoustie in Angus.

And it is free to enter during the first three days.

However, tickets must be bought in advance for the final day of play at the Old Course on Sunday.

The cost is the same as last year – £20 for adults and £!5 for over 65s.

Children, students and military personnel get in free if ID is presented.

Tickets are available online here: www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/