Stars including Andy Garcia and Catherine Zeta-Jones heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill golf

Hollywood legend Andy Garcia is among the top amateur golf celebrities playing in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Untouchables and Ocean’s Eleven star will be joined by fellow A-listers Catherine Zeta-Jones and Matthew Goode as they head to Tayside and Fife next week.

They will share the fairways with Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress Kathryn Newton, who impressed during last year’s competition.

And a super group of music stars is also lined up for the annual pro-am competition.

Popular singer songwriter Ronan Keating, Keane’s Tom Chaplin and Linkin Park’s David Farrell are all taking part.

And legends Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics, Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres will also be teeing off.

The stars will team up with a world-class field of professional golfers during the four-day tournament.

It takes place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 5 to 8.

‘Playing in the Dunhill is a dream come true’

This will be the first time Catherine Zeta-Jones has played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

However, she was an enthusiastic supporter in 2005 when husband Michael Douglas teamed up with Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie.

She said: “I really enjoyed being at the championship all those years ago and I was able to play a round on the practice days.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and the galleries were great and really encouraged me.

“Now, to be playing in the Dunhill Links Championship proper is a dream come true.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Kathryn Newton is known for roles in CBS comedy series Gary Unmarried and HBO mystery drama Big Little Lies.

She has been golfing from an early age and played in last year’s tournament.

Newton, from Florida, routinely shot in the 70s while at high school and her state record of five under par in a nine-hole match still stands.

Top class professionals taking part

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is a celebration of links golf.

It incorporates two separate competitions – an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and a team championship which sees the professionals paired with celebrities.

This year the professionals include defending champion Ryan Fox, last year’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2019 Dunhill Links Team Champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Other celebrities already lined up include sporting giant Sir Steve Redgrave, and England cricketers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson.

Former NFL quarterback John Elway has also announced he will take part.

And TV host Piers Morgan will make a return appearance.