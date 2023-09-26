Cruises to Dundee proving ‘incredibly popular’, says operator

Cruises to Dundee have proved to be “incredibly popular”, according to the boss of the firm that operates the sailings.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s ship Ambition first visited Dundee in May.

The Courier was given an exclusive tour of the 70-foot ship when it docked in the city during its maiden voyage.

Christian Verhounig, chief executive of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Since Ambition’s maiden voyage from the port, sailings have proved incredibly popular.”

Mr Verhounig said the maiden voyage from Dundee earlier this year had been a “gamechanger”.

He added: “Ambassador is now offering Scots easy access to our unique blend of premium value, no-fly cruises”.

6,000 booked for Dundee cruises

He outlined why he felt the Dundee cruises had been so popular.

“No-fly cruising is a growing preference among Scots, who can now start their holidays sooner without needing to worry about airport queues, flight cancellations or currency fluctuations,” he said.

Almost 6,000 guests are booked to board Ambassador cruises from Dundee next season.

He said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming them onboard, as well as many more couples, friends and solo travellers from Scotland in the years to come.”

Mr Verhounig added that the city has a “very special place in our hearts”.

Dundee-born Olympian Shirley Robertson OBE was also named Ambition’s godmother.

That is part of a tradition said to bring the ship good luck and protection for future sailings.

Ambassador Cruise Line was forced to address a series of complaints made by passengers on board the ship’s journey between Newcastle and Dundee.

However, Courier columnist Jim Spence hailed his trip aboard the ship a “great success”. He said it showed what Dundee is capable of.

Ambassador currently has a sale on bookings for cruises in 2023/24 and 2025/26 seasons.