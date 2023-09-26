Cruises to Dundee proving ‘incredibly popular’, says operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruises to Dundee proving ‘incredibly popular’, says operator

The boss of the cruise firm said Dundee has a "very special place in our hearts" after its maiden visit earlier this year.

By Gavin Harper
Ambassador Cruise unveils Dundee cruises for 2024 and launch huge sale
Ambassador Cruise ship Ambition berthing in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line

Cruises to Dundee have proved to be “incredibly popular”, according to the boss of the firm that operates the sailings.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s ship Ambition first visited Dundee in May.

The Courier was given an exclusive tour of the 70-foot ship when it docked in the city during its maiden voyage.

Christian Verhounig, chief executive of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Since Ambition’s maiden voyage from the port, sailings have proved incredibly popular.”

Ambassador Cruise Line chief executive Christian Verhounig in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line.

Mr Verhounig said the maiden voyage from Dundee earlier this year had been a “gamechanger”.

He added: “Ambassador is now offering Scots easy access to our unique blend of premium value, no-fly cruises”.

6,000 booked for Dundee cruises

He outlined why he felt the Dundee cruises had been so popular.

“No-fly cruising is a growing preference among Scots, who can now start their holidays sooner without needing to worry about airport queues, flight cancellations or currency fluctuations,” he said.

Almost 6,000 guests are booked to board Ambassador cruises from Dundee next season.

He said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming them onboard, as well as many more couples, friends and solo travellers from Scotland in the years to come.”

The 500-seat Palladium theatre plays host to various performances during the cruise, including dance, comedy and song. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
One of the lounges on board Ambition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Verhounig added that the city has a “very special place in our hearts”.

Dundee-born Olympian Shirley Robertson OBE was also named Ambition’s godmother.

That is part of a tradition said to bring the ship good luck and protection for future sailings.

Ambassador Cruise Line was forced to address a series of complaints made by passengers on board the ship’s journey between Newcastle and Dundee.

However, Courier columnist Jim Spence hailed his trip aboard the ship a “great success”. He said it showed what Dundee is capable of.

Ambassador currently has a sale on bookings for cruises in 2023/24 and 2025/26 seasons.

Conversation