Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup

A super group of music stars are among the amateur golf celebrities playing in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ronan Keating, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Linkin Park’s David Farrell and Mike Rutherford from Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics are among those heading to Tayside and Fife next week.

They will share the fairways with US rock legends Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres.

The stars will team up with the world’s leading professional golfers in arguably the strongest field ever seen in the Dunhill Cup.

It takes place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie next week.

‘The competition seems to get tougher every year’

Ronan Keating also took part in the 20th anniversary event in 2021.

The former Boyzone singer said: “Last year was really exciting for me.

“Finishing 14th in the team championship with Eddie Pepperell gave me a big buzz.

“Once you have a good finish it makes you even more determined to do better next year.

“Trouble is, so is everyone else.

“The competition just seems to get tougher every year.”

And Mike Rutherford added: “If you love golf, the chance to play on three such amazing courses where you can combine the history of St Andrews, the challenge of Carnoustie and the beauty of Kingsbarns is breathtaking.

“There’s always a little bit of competition between us singers to see who does best, but really we are just so pleased to be here and share each other’s company that it doesn’t matter if we finish first or last.”

Top class professionals taking part

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a celebration of links golf.

And it is played over the three courses from September 29 to October 2.

It incorporates two separate competitions – an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and a team championship which sees the professionals paired with celebrities.

This year the professionals include Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and defending champion Danny Willett.

Two Open champions Franceso Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen will also take part.