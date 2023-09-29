What we learned this week about the oldest known whisky, drug consumption rooms and locals on quiz shows

Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson is back on the touchline after being appointed Inverness Caley Thistle manager.

The former Rangers and Everton firebrand replaces Billy Dodds at the helm of the Highlanders.

The 51-year-old, who scored 35 goals in 88 games for the Terrors before banking the club £4 million when he joined Rangers in 1993, will be assisted by another ex-Tangerines hero in Gary Bollan.

It is Ferguson’s first involvement in Scottish club football since leaving Rangers in 1994, and represents a swift return to the dugout after his seven-month spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers came to an end in July.

His first game is this afternoon’s tussle against Dick Campbell’s Arbroath. Campbell, who is himself in his 37th year of coaching, has promised to have ‘a beer and a craic’ with the new Jags boss.

Tayside and Fife residents are surprisingly good at TV quiz shows

Kirkcaldy man Colin Brown became the latest in an impressive line of Tayside and Fife residents to win big on TV gameshows, after he won £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel last weekend.

Winning must be in the air in Kirkcaldy – as earlier this year, 49-year-old Lynn scooped more than £31,000 when she was part of a winning duo on The Chase.

In 2017, Arbroath woman Vikki Heenan was a contestant on Deal or No Deal and became the ninth £250,000 jackpot-winner in a nail-biting game against The Banker.

In January 2023, Carnoustie man Grant Wilson took on the coin dropping machine on Tipping Point and scooped the £10,000 jackpot.

Dundee dental therapist Trish Riley put herself in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? chair in 2020 and answered nine questions correctly to walk away with £16,000.

Dundee couple Glen Young and Kirsty Garnett proved their knowledge was anything but Pointless when they won £9,000 back in 2015.

No list about gameshow winners would be complete without mention of Countdown ‘octochamp’ Michael Macdonald-Cooper.

He lived in Kirriemuir for about 30 years before his death aged 75 in 2017 and was an eight-time champion on Countdown in 2008.

‘Oldest Scotch whisky in existence’ found hidden in Perthshire castle

Bottles of what is thought could be the oldest Scotch whisky in existence – and perhaps once sipped by a young Queen Victoria – were found hidden in a Perthshire castle.

Around 40 bottles of the spirit, believed to have been distilled nearly 200 years ago, were discovered in the cellar at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl.

The whisky is thought to have been distilled in 1833, bottled in 1841 and then rebottled in 1932.

It was found at the back of a shelf, hidden by the cellar door, by Bertie Troughton, the castle’s resident trustee.

Now 24 bottles from the find are set to be sold via Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said the discovery was “truly a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence”.

UK’s first drug consumption room approved

The UK’s first drug consumption room for users to take illegal drugs under medical supervision has been approved.

The £2.3 million facility is planned for Glasgow’s east end and will allow users to take their own illegal drugs in a hygienic environment with medical staff on hand.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s most senior law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, announced it would not be “in the public interest” to prosecute people using such a facility.

The Home Office said it does not plan to interfere in the pilot.

The pilot project planned for Hunter Street, in the same building as a current drug treatment facility, was approved by the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board meeting on Wednesday morning.

Rosebank offshore development approved

There were strong emotions on both sides when the Rosebank offshore development off Shetland was given the not-so-green light by regulators.

The untapped oil field is estimated to contain up to 300 million barrels of oil, but the UK Government has faced widespread criticism due to its potential impact on climate change.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf argued it was the “wrong decision”.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart also opposed the approval, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to back former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who agreed with Green Party MP Caroline Lucas describing it as “the greatest act of environmental vandalism in my lifetime”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Also, by consuming scarce resources that could be going to renewables, it risks slowing the green transition and the jobs that come from it.”

Pete Wishart wrote on X: “I’m with Nicola on this. With the earth literally burning at some point we are going to have to stop taking fossil fuels out of the ground. And that point was a long time ago.”