Dundee United Watch Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld combine in style for ex-Dundee United hero’s first MLS goal Armstrong opened his account minutes after climbing off the bench. By Alan Temple September 16 2024, 10:00am September 16 2024, 10:00am Share Watch Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld combine in style for ex-Dundee United hero’s first MLS goal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5082665/stuart-armstrong-ryan-gauld-combine-dundee-united/ Copy Link 0 comment Armstrong, left, and Gauld celebrate the strike. Image: Shutterstock. Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld produced a throwback to their Dundee United days by linking up for a stunning Vancouver Whitecaps goal on Sunday. Armstrong, 32, sealed a 2-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in the dying embers by lashing a clinical finish beyond Daniel de Sousa Britto. The strike – a maiden goal on just his second appearance for the club – was a fitting finish to a stylish passing move by the Canadian outfit, culminating in Gauld putting the opportunity on a plate for his fellow Scotland international. Their sixth victory in the last nine fixtures leaves the Whitecaps in fifth spot in the MLS Western Conference. You can watch the goal below: ARMSTRONG 🤝 GAULD 📺 https://t.co/x1cswFtNag #VWFC | #VANvSJE pic.twitter.com/RnUZwocTMp — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 15, 2024
Conversation