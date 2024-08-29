How ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld reacted to first Scotland call in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld reacted to first Scotland call in a decade

News of Gauld's selection broke at around 4am in Vancouver and he had a semi-final to rest for.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld surges forward for Vancouver Whitecaps.
Gauld in full flow. Image: Shutterstock

Ryan Gauld has revealed how he reacted to his first Scotland call-up in a decade – by going straight back to bed.

The former Dundee United favourite has been rewarded for his blistering form with Vancouver Whitecaps with a place in Steve Clarke’s group to face Poland and Portugal on Nations League duty.

Gauld, 28, was previously named in a Scotland squad in September 2014, when he and Stevie May were late selections by Gordon Strachan for a showdown with Georgia.

However, the classy attacking midfielder didn’t feature and remains uncapped.

Gauld hopes to belatedly remedy that in the coming international window.

But there was no time to celebrate, given the news of his call-up broke at around 4am in Vancouver and he had a huge Canadian Championship semi-final clash against Pacific FC the following day.

Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his 37 goals for Vancouver Whitecaps
Gauld celebrates one of his 37 goals for the Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

“I found out during the night,” Gauld told the assembled media following the Whitecaps’ 1-0 win over Pacific.

“The squad was announced at around midday in Scotland. I knew when it was being announced so I woke up in the middle of the night and said, “okay, call-up” – and I went back to bed.”

He added: “It’s a nice feeling to be recognised again and get a chance to train with everyone and be around it. It’s going to be a good week and I’m looking forward to it.”

Gauld: I appreciate the support from Scottish fans

There has been a clamour for Gauld’s selection among a portion of the Tartan Army following five years of excellent output, from joining Farense in 2019 and thriving in the Portuguese top-flight, to becoming the Whitecaps’ talisman and club captain.

He boasts 37 goals and 39 assists from 123 games since making the switch to MLS in 2021.

And after patiently biding his time, Gauld is determined to justify his place in the squad.

Ryan Gauld is the captain of Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld is the captain of Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

“I appreciate the support and recognition from everyone back home who feels that I should be in the squad,” he added.

“Hopefully, I can go in there and show that I should be back again. It’ll be a good week to experience.”

Conversation