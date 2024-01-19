Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on ‘hurtful’ criticism

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld has revealed he deleted Twitter from his phone due to the social media backlash to a double penalty miss.

The Vancouver Whitecaps captain failed to convert either spot-kick in a crucial MLS showdown with Los Angeles FC in October.

Despite being the Canadian side’s talisman – Gauld has notched 26 goals and 29 assists in 94 games for the club – that did not protect him from the slings and arrows of online fury.

And Gauld concedes that negative messages leave a more lasting impact than positive ones, leading to him take a break from doomscrolling.

“I could probably rattle off 10 negative messages I have received in the last two or three weeks – and could only tell you one or two of the positive ones,” he said. “It’s proof that you remember the negative ones more than the positives!

“A couple of weeks ago, I missed two penalties in a game, which is something that isn’t very common.

“There were a lot of messages that came from that. After reading some of those, you forget all the positive messages before that.

“That’s when I took the decision to delete the app from my phone and say I’m going to take some time away from it.”

“It can be hurtful”

Gauld was speaking to the Mind of an Athlete Podcast and was candid regarding the challenges of being a high-profile figure in the age of social media.

“It (social media) obviously has its positives, but I’m not a huge fan of it,” he continued.

“On one hand, it’s nice that everyone has that platform to speak their mind. But when people use that the wrong way, it can be hurtful. It can be tough for a lot of people to deal with.

“Not just football players – any sort of sportsperson or celebrities that are in the spotlight. They can be reached via messages at any time of the day, which can be a downside of it, in my view.”

Too harsh

And Gauld is similarly aware of the dangers of self-flagellation when things are going wrong.

Internal criticism can be just as damaging as the external barbs.

“Some teammates I’ve played with in the past would get too hung up on things and be too harsh on themselves,” he continued.

“It wouldn’t just affect their training session and game, but the next couple of days that you would see them.

“I know from experience, when you are the one being harsh on yourself it’s not easy. But you need to move on and, if I do something that I was harsh on myself for, then I make sure my next two or three actions are simple.

“That gets you back into the groove of things and you take it from there.”

While Gauld departed Tannadice as a fresh-faced 18-year-old – albeit one with 50 appearances under his belt – he is now a stalwart in the Whitecaps dressing room.

Boasting experience with Sporting, Hibernian, Vitoria de Setubal and Farense, he can pass plenty of wisdom to younger teammates.

He added: “All my experiences have turned me into the person I am, around the club.

“I would hope that some of the younger boys – when I am speaking to them – know that I’ve been through some pretty good experiences and been in a lot of locker rooms in my time, and that they take things on board.”