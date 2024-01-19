Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on ‘hurtful’ criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on ‘hurtful’ criticism

Gauld missed two spot-kicks in one game in October.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld has revealed he deleted Twitter from his phone due to the social media backlash to a double penalty miss.

The Vancouver Whitecaps captain failed to convert either spot-kick in a crucial MLS showdown with Los Angeles FC in October.

Despite being the Canadian side’s talisman – Gauld has notched 26 goals and 29 assists in 94 games for the club – that did not protect him from the slings and arrows of online fury.

And Gauld concedes that negative messages leave a more lasting impact than positive ones, leading to him take a break from doomscrolling.

“I could probably rattle off 10 negative messages I have received in the last two or three weeks – and could only tell you one or two of the positive ones,” he said. “It’s proof that you remember the negative ones more than the positives!

“A couple of weeks ago, I missed two penalties in a game, which is something that isn’t very common.

“There were a lot of messages that came from that. After reading some of those, you forget all the positive messages before that.

“That’s when I took the decision to delete the app from my phone and say I’m going to take some time away from it.”

“It can be hurtful”

Gauld was speaking to the Mind of an Athlete Podcast and was candid regarding the challenges of being a high-profile figure in the age of social media.

“It (social media) obviously has its positives, but I’m not a huge fan of it,” he continued.

“On one hand, it’s nice that everyone has that platform to speak their mind. But when people use that the wrong way, it can be hurtful. It can be tough for a lot of people to deal with.

Not just football players – any sort of sportsperson or celebrities that are in the spotlight. They can be reached via messages at any time of the day, which can be a downside of it, in my view.”

Too harsh

And Gauld is similarly aware of the dangers of self-flagellation when things are going wrong.

Internal criticism can be just as damaging as the external barbs.

Ryan Gauld, right, celebrates a strike against Real Salt Lak
Gauld, right, celebrates a strike against Real Salt Lake. Image: Shutterstock

“Some teammates I’ve played with in the past would get too hung up on things and be too harsh on themselves,” he continued.

“It wouldn’t just affect their training session and game, but the next couple of days that you would see them.

“I know from experience, when you are the one being harsh on yourself it’s not easy. But you need to move on and, if I do something that I was harsh on myself for, then I make sure my next two or three actions are simple.

“That gets you back into the groove of things and you take it from there.”

Ryan Gauld, pictured, is now 28 and an experienced campaigner with Vancouver Whitecaps
Gauld, pictured, is now 28 and an experienced campaigner with Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

While Gauld departed Tannadice as a fresh-faced 18-year-old – albeit one with 50 appearances under his belt – he is now a stalwart in the Whitecaps dressing room.

Boasting experience with Sporting, Hibernian, Vitoria de Setubal and Farense, he can pass plenty of wisdom to younger teammates.

Ryan Gauld in action for Dundee United in 2014.
A youthful Ryan Gauld in his Dundee United days. Image: SNS

He added: “All my experiences have turned me into the person I am, around the club.

“I would hope that some of the younger boys – when I am speaking to them – know that I’ve been through some pretty good experiences and been in a lot of locker rooms in my time, and that they take things on board.”

