Tony Docherty wants more ‘resolute’ Dundee after Rangers disappointment as he provides injury update on key duo

Tony Docherty wants to see a more “resolute” Dundee after their Premier Sports Cup campaign came to an end with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Dark Blues had blasted their way to the final eight of the competition with 24 goals in five matches.

However, big chances to add to that tally slipped by at Ibrox and more poor defending at the other end saw Docherty’s men come up second best.

It was a comfortable win for the Gers after a fast start saw Cyriel Dessers open the scoring in the first half.

Moments after the break Mo Sylla dragged down Dessers in the area to gift the Gers a chance to double their lead from the spot, gratefully taken by James Tavernier.

And Dessers would add a third on 66 minutes as Rangers moved into the semi-final at Hampden.

Penalty was ‘soft’

Docherty, though, insists two big chances at 2-0 for Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden could have got his side back into the contest.

And he questioned the awarding of the spot-kick on 49 minutes.

“Disappointing. The game was won in both penalty boxes,” Docherty said.

“The three goals we lose from a defensive point of view are poor and we have good opportunities to score ourselves.

“We had a really good chance from Simon Murray from a corner, a header for Seb Palmer-Houlden and Scott Tiffoney as well [at 3-0].

“When you come to places like this it is important you are not wasteful in front of goal.

“Coming in at 1-0 at half-time there were a lot of things to tighten up on but we can still get back in the game.

“We lose a goal and it is poor from our point of view. Big Mo Sylla is caught wrong side and he gives the referee a decision to make.

“I thought it was soft. I haven’t seen it back.

“I’m disappointed our cup run has come to an end now because we’ve been fantastic in this competition.

“We knew when the tie came out it would be a tough challenge but I’m disappointed because I think we can represent ourselves a bit better than that.”

‘Standards remain high’

After an unbeaten start to the season ended last time out at Ross County, Docherty is keen to see some character from his young side in response.

“We need to make sure we are resolute. We are not a bad team, we don’t become a bad team overnight,” the Dens boss added.

“My standards and the squad standards remain high and if we need to give ourselves every opportunity to win games and to concede less.

“We do score goals but today the opportunities we had, we had to take them.”

McGhee and Adewumi

To add to the disappointment of crashing out of the League Cup there were a couple of injury worries.

New loan signing Seun Adewumi made his first start for the club since arriving from Burnley but required treatment in the first half and didn’t re-emerge after half-time.

And in the second period Jordan McGhee limped off with 13 minutes remaining.

Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee has a slight calf strain in the second half.

“Seun Adewumi had a dead leg and it stiffened up at half-time but he’ll be fine.”