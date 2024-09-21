Tony Docherty wants more ‘resolute’ Dundee after Rangers disappointment as he provides injury update on key duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty wants more ‘resolute’ Dundee after Rangers disappointment as he provides injury update on key duo

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 by Rangers and saw Seun Adewumi and Jordan McGhee limp off.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's performance at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's performance at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Tony Docherty wants to see a more “resolute” Dundee after their Premier Sports Cup campaign came to an end with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Dark Blues had blasted their way to the final eight of the competition with 24 goals in five matches.

However, big chances to add to that tally slipped by at Ibrox and more poor defending at the other end saw Docherty’s men come up second best.

It was a comfortable win for the Gers after a fast start saw Cyriel Dessers open the scoring in the first half.

James Tavernier makes it 2-0 from the spot. Image: PA
James Tavernier makes it 2-0 from the spot. Image: PA

Moments after the break Mo Sylla dragged down Dessers in the area to gift the Gers a chance to double their lead from the spot, gratefully taken by James Tavernier.

And Dessers would add a third on 66 minutes as Rangers moved into the semi-final at Hampden.

Penalty was ‘soft’

Docherty, though, insists two big chances at 2-0 for Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden could have got his side back into the contest.

And he questioned the awarding of the spot-kick on 49 minutes.

“Disappointing. The game was won in both penalty boxes,” Docherty said.

“The three goals we lose from a defensive point of view are poor and we have good opportunities to score ourselves.

Scott Tiffoney is denied by Rangers keeper Jack Butland. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Scott Tiffoney is denied by Rangers keeper Jack Butland. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“We had a really good chance from Simon Murray from a corner, a header for Seb Palmer-Houlden and Scott Tiffoney as well [at 3-0].

“When you come to places like this it is important you are not wasteful in front of goal.

“Coming in at 1-0 at half-time there were a lot of things to tighten up on but we can still get back in the game.

“We lose a goal and it is poor from our point of view. Big Mo Sylla is caught wrong side and he gives the referee a decision to make.

“I thought it was soft. I haven’t seen it back.

Mo Sylla was punished for his challenge on Cyriel Dessers in the area. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Mo Sylla was punished for his challenge on Cyriel Dessers in the area. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“I’m disappointed our cup run has come to an end now because we’ve been fantastic in this competition.

“We knew when the tie came out it would be a tough challenge but I’m disappointed because I think we can represent ourselves a bit better than that.”

‘Standards remain high’

After an unbeaten start to the season ended last time out at Ross County, Docherty is keen to see some character from his young side in response.

“We need to make sure we are resolute. We are not a bad team, we don’t become a bad team overnight,” the Dens boss added.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“My standards and the squad standards remain high and if we need to give ourselves every opportunity to win games and to concede less.

“We do score goals but today the opportunities we had, we had to take them.”

McGhee and Adewumi

To add to the disappointment of crashing out of the League Cup there were a couple of injury worries.

New loan signing Seun Adewumi made his first start for the club since arriving from Burnley but required treatment in the first half and didn’t re-emerge after half-time.

Dundee loanee Seun Adewumi was sent flying by Gers keeper Jack Butland. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee loanee Seun Adewumi was sent flying by Gers keeper Jack Butland. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

And in the second period Jordan McGhee limped off with 13 minutes remaining.

Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee has a slight calf strain in the second half.

“Seun Adewumi had a dead leg and it stiffened up at half-time but he’ll be fine.”

