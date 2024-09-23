‘I got my dog Radley when I was 16 – and grew into an adult with my best friend by my side’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘I got my dog Radley when I was 16 – and grew into an adult with my best friend by my side’

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Carnoustie woman Shannon Salmond tells how dog Radley saw her from adolescence to adulthood.

Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I got Radley when I was 16, and now he’s turning 16 this year – time flies.

We’d gone to a kennel in Fife to pick out a Labrador, but the one we’d planned to see wasn’t there.

Instead, there was Radley. He came to my Nana first, then right to me.

When I was at college, Radley always seemed to know when I was coming home. It was like he knew when the bus came in and would sit at the window waiting for me until I got home, even if the bus was late.

Shannon and Radley at one of their favourite spots as youngsters. Image: Supplied.

He was full of mischief and fun as a puppy. When he was out with all the kids in the street playing, and the ice cream van came, he was the first up at the window.

Likewise, when he’s walking on the beach at Carnoustie, he’ll still invite himself into the cafe for a drink of water.

He’s a bit of a thief too, he likes to steal gloves or sweeties and throw them into the air so someone will chase him.

He likes to have a treat thrown and race the crows to get to it first.

Once, he even stole my grandad’s false teeth when they were wrapped in kitchen roll!

Radley has to ‘check in’ on his special folk

As he grew, so did I, and Radley has been at countless family birthdays and events. He was with me when I got married, which was special. He’s just amazing.

Shannon on her wedding day with best pal Radley. Image: Supplied.

He used to love playing with the bairns in the street. Now they’re all grown up, 17 and 18 years old, and he misses them.

When I first got him, he went missing – the next thing I knew, a crowd of kids were at the door telling me he was on someone’s trampoline!

Nowadays, Radley’s mellowed out a bit – at 16 he’s an old man, but he’s still going strong, only recently going on medication for his legs.

He loves his daily walk to the beach, because he gets to check up on all his people.

Radley with Aunty Sheena. Image: Supplied.

First there’s my Aunty Sheena, who lives a few doors down. Every day, he has to stop at her gate, and he won’t move on until he’s gone in and made sure she’s OK.

Then when we get to the beach, he’ll lie down and won’t move until his friend Dorothy has come along for her morning walk and given him a treat.

And he can’t pass The Carnoustie Haven charity shop without stopping in to see Babs and get a biscuit. Sometimes he helps himself to a cuddly toy to carry home.

Radley is an old boy now but still a pup at heart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Radley has a wee brother, Odie, and his pup pals Coco and Fizz, with whom he went on many walks together as a young dog.

He’s not one for men, except one neighbour. When he sees him, he gets a wee pace on and runs up for a chin scratch.

He’s just a gentle giant, and everyone loves him to bits.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

More from Lifestyle

Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6 'mini adventures' to enjoy in north east Fife - even if the 'Indian…
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How Tayside police dog Amber saved person on edge of Arboath cliffs
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
7 of the best places for afternoon tea in and around Stirling
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Food by the sea has never looked (or tasted) so good as The Tolbooth…
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
St Andrews cinema director 'sad but relieved' as builders prepare to move in
3
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Brother and sister open Dundee coffee shop Noch together
2
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What is it with Dundee men and coffee?
3
Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading,
'Exceptional' home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k
Shannon Salmond, 32, has had her beloved dog Radley for half of her life. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?
13
Sylvia started playing para bowls after losing her eyesight.
How Dundee gran Sylvia started losing her sight but went on to become a…

Conversation