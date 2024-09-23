Dundee property expert on ‘inappropriate’ clause that’s slowing down market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee property expert on ‘inappropriate’ clause that’s slowing down market

She said the clause was "ineffective" and the wrong tactic to secure a house purchase.

By Kelly Wilson
Dundee lawyer Lisa Mannion from Lindsays. Image: Message Matters
Dundee lawyer Lisa Mannion from Lindsays. Image: Message Matters

A Dundee lawyer has hit out at a condition with property offers which she describes as “inappropriate and ineffective”.

Lisa Mannion, senior associate at Lindsays, says home sellers across Tayside are losing out because of a legal detail causing complexity in some deals.

Home purchases which are “subject to sale” – meaning a buyer will not complete the purchase of their next property until their current one is sold – became almost standard practice in the post-pandemic market.

It was a clause designed to give buyers the guarantee of knowing where their next home will be before selling their current property.

Now, however, with a market which property professionals consider more tradeable, Miss Mannion and her colleagues believe the clause is now holding people back by tying them up in sometimes lengthy property chains.

Local housing market ‘stable’

And she says sellers are sometimes rejecting the higher offer – when that is subject to the same of another property – so that they can move chain-free.

University of Dundee graduate Miss Mannion, who recently joined the Seabraes-based team at Lindsays, believes people are beginning to realise it’s an “inappropriate and ineffective” tool.

She said: “While demand still outstrips housing supply across Tayside, our market locally is currently pretty stable and simply not as intense as the one we were in when buyers sought certainty from subject to sale clauses.

Dundee housing market is ‘stable’.

“That means purchases subject to sale are the wrong tool for the current market. People are beginning to cotton on to the fact that they are inappropriate, ineffective and holding them back.

“Those who realise this now are going to get ahead and have more buying power.

“There are cases where sellers would rather accept less money for their current property than face the added complication of their deal being dependent on an unknown sequence of other transactions which could fall apart if any one in that chain fails.

“We are finding that those who have sold their homes are then getting the pick of properties because they have money immediately available.”

Buyers want ‘certainty’

Chris Todd, partner and head of office at Lindsays, believes the market has largely turned on its head from buyers seeking certainty to sellers now wanting to know they can move on without having to wait for their buyer to sell.

He said: “Bidders trying to use subject to sale are being handicapped – and may find that being the top offer is no guarantee of success because of this.

“Those who are not restricted by this clause are going to find themselves in a far stronger position going up against those who are slower to realise that this is happening.

“In many ways, offers subject to sale had become a habit. They were fine for the market in which they grew, but not now.”

Lindsays, which also has offices in Perth and Crieff, has grown its presence in the housing and estate agency sector across Tayside in recent years.

