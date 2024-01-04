Estate agents Lindsays ‘defies’ housing market unrest to secure £68m Tayside sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Estate agents Lindsays ‘defies’ housing market unrest to secure £68m Tayside sales

Lindsays' head of Dundee has warned politicians they should be aware of the impact their decisions have on people and property.

By Rob McLaren
RSB Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd.
Lindsays head of Dundee Chris Todd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Estate agents Lindsays says it overcame the impact of political unrest to secure almost £70m worth of house sales across Tayside in 2023.

The firm, which added operations in Perth and Crieff to those in Dundee, sold properties totalling £67.9m during the year.

The total has been hailed a significant success in the face of what they describe as a “long hangover” from former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s emergency budget of 2022 and of the nervousness caused by rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

Tayside hot spots for property

Chris Todd, who leads Lindsays in Dundee, said there are signs of an improving market as we enter 2024.

The view that stability will return to the market, unlocking more activity, is one shared with other estate agents in Tayside and Fife who have made their 2024 Tayside house price predicitons.

Mr Todd said: “There can be no doubt the impact of political actions created real challenges in the market. People were more nervous about buying and selling as interest rates rose.

Andrew Diamond, head of residential property at Lindsays heads up the Perth office.

“Yet we saw the picture improve. People adapted and things became more stable as we moved through 2023. There are signs of that stability sticking during 2024.

“There are certain patches in the market locally which are performing reasonably well.

“These include the west end of Dundee and Broughty Ferry albeit without those huge offers over valuation which we saw in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lindsays targets Perth sales after merger

Lindsays brought the estate agency business of Miller Hendry – and the addition of offices in Perth and Crieff – into its fold following the merger of the two firms in May.

And it hopes to grow its housing market presence in Perthshire over the course of the next year.

Partner Andrew Diamond is Lindsays’ head of Perth office and head of residential property.

He said: “What the last 15 months or so has reminded us, is that political decisions have a real impact on peoples’ lives and can be long-lasting.

“The consequences of the emergency budget are a prime example of that. There’s always a time lag in that hitting the market.

“We look to build during 2024, particularly as our name becomes more familiar across Perthshire.”

Combining sales through its Edinburgh estate agency team, 2023 was a record year in terms of total sales values for the whole Lindsays firm at £174m.

Conversation