Hunt for pair after man, 70, ‘violently robbed’ while withdrawing cash from ATM

By Press Association
Screen grab taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of two suspects they are searching for in connection with a violent robbery in Wembley, north-west London, on March 31 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Screen grab taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of two suspects they are searching for in connection with a violent robbery in Wembley, north-west London, on March 31 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 70-year-old man has lost hearing in one ear after he was “violently robbed” while withdrawing cash from an ATM.

A man approached the victim from behind, assaulted him and knocked him to the ground in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

While the man lay unconscious a woman stole his money from the ATM in the “premeditated attack”, the force added.

The victim’s skull was fractured, he lost hearing in one ear, and he now has mobility issues meaning he has had to stop work, the force said.

Officers were called to Ealing Road, Wembley, on Sunday March 31.

The two suspects fled the scene and on Saturday the Met released CCTV footage that they say shows the pair having a discussion in the street.

Detective Sergeant Muhamed Ahmed, from the Priority Crime Unit which covers Wembley, said: “We have searched through many hours of CCTV and we believe we know who we are looking for – a woman can be seen in a fur hoodie with camouflage trousers hovering around the area where the ATM machine is.

“The same woman can then be seen speaking with another suspect, a man with a dark beard wearing a jacket with the hood up.

“The CCTV then later shows them both running away after the robbery.

“I am appealing to the public for help – if you know or recognise either of the suspects then please come forward to police.

“This was a premeditated attack which left an elderly man injured.”

The force said anybody with information can call 101 quoting CAD5682/31MAR24 or speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.