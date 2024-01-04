Crieff Airbnb hot tub parties leave neighbour ‘wishing for life to end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Airbnb hot tub parties leave neighbour ‘wishing for life to end’

The Crieff woman claims guests at the Airbnb cottage next door throw bottles, condoms and abuse across the fence.

By Morag Lindsay
Ruby's Cottage exterior, showing a two storey modern cottage, with a two storey home next door.
Ruby's Cottage is one of the most popular Crieff properties on Airbnb. Image: DC Thomson.

A Crieff couple say their lives are being made unbearable by guests holding rowdy hot tub parties at the Airbnb cottage next door.

Celia Whitehead claims she and her husband have suffered “two years of constant noise” from visitors staying at Ruby’s Cottage.

She alleges bottles and condoms are regularly thrown across the fence into her North Bridge Street garden

Mrs Whitehead also claims police have been called and neighbours have thrown water over guests in an attempt to silence them.

She says the disturbance and abuse has left the family at the end of their tether.

Sign for Ruby's Cottage.
The hot tub is a big selling point for Ruby’s Cottage guests. Image: DC Thomson.

And she is urging councillors to consider their torment when they are asked to grant a short-term let licence for the property next week.

In a letter to Perth and Kinross Council, she writes: “I am at the point of wishing my life to end.”

‘No escape and no privacy’

Mrs Whitehead describes parties starting as early as 8am and going on to 3.30am the next day.

“My whole garden is illuminated by the yard light over the hot tub,” she says.

“Music, laughing and foul language can be heard in every room in my house.

“There is no escape from the disruption,” she adds.

“I have no privacy”

She says the occasional “normal” holidaymakers do visit the property.

But most are attracted by the hot tub – and do not take well to requests to keep the noise down.

Steaming hot tub with glass of red wine on edge
A hot tub is a major selling point for holidaymakers. Image: Shutterstock.

“When asked politely to make less noise (they) respond angrily, stating that they have paid a lot of money for the rental and will therefore do as they like,” she claims.

“Items, including bottles and used condoms, are frequently deposited over the fence into my property.

“I am at my wits end and – now retired to the property I have spent 10 years with my husband doing up for a peaceful retirement – cannot afford to move away.”

Crieff cottage is Airbnb favourite

Ruby’s Cottage is one of a growing number of Crieff properties advertised on holiday let websites, including Airbnb and Booking.com.

The three-bedroom home is described as a ‘guests’ favourite’ on Airbnb, with a rating of 4.78.

Person holding phone with Airbnb app open
Airbnb is popular in Crieff and other Perthshire holiday towns. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The owner, Gavin Roberts, is seeking a licence as a result of Perth and Kinross Council’s new policy regulating short-term lets.

Mrs Whitehead says she and her family don’t have a problem with it being granted a licence – so long as the hot tub goes.

“Hot tubs for holidaymakers are not appropriate in a quiet residential street,” she writes.

“Removal of the hot tub would still allow for a source of income for the owner without destroying the lives of those who have the misfortune to live nearby.”

The application will be considered when Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee meets on Monday.

• When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

