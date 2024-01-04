Crieff Airbnb hot tub parties leave neighbour ‘wishing for life to end’

A Crieff couple say their lives are being made unbearable by guests holding rowdy hot tub parties at the Airbnb cottage next door.

Celia Whitehead claims she and her husband have suffered “two years of constant noise” from visitors staying at Ruby’s Cottage.

She alleges bottles and condoms are regularly thrown across the fence into her North Bridge Street garden

Mrs Whitehead also claims police have been called and neighbours have thrown water over guests in an attempt to silence them.

She says the disturbance and abuse has left the family at the end of their tether.

And she is urging councillors to consider their torment when they are asked to grant a short-term let licence for the property next week.

In a letter to Perth and Kinross Council, she writes: “I am at the point of wishing my life to end.”

‘No escape and no privacy’

Mrs Whitehead describes parties starting as early as 8am and going on to 3.30am the next day.

“My whole garden is illuminated by the yard light over the hot tub,” she says.

“Music, laughing and foul language can be heard in every room in my house.

“There is no escape from the disruption,” she adds.

“I have no privacy”

She says the occasional “normal” holidaymakers do visit the property.

But most are attracted by the hot tub – and do not take well to requests to keep the noise down.

“When asked politely to make less noise (they) respond angrily, stating that they have paid a lot of money for the rental and will therefore do as they like,” she claims.

“Items, including bottles and used condoms, are frequently deposited over the fence into my property.

“I am at my wits end and – now retired to the property I have spent 10 years with my husband doing up for a peaceful retirement – cannot afford to move away.”

Crieff cottage is Airbnb favourite

Ruby’s Cottage is one of a growing number of Crieff properties advertised on holiday let websites, including Airbnb and Booking.com.

The three-bedroom home is described as a ‘guests’ favourite’ on Airbnb, with a rating of 4.78.

The owner, Gavin Roberts, is seeking a licence as a result of Perth and Kinross Council’s new policy regulating short-term lets.

Mrs Whitehead says she and her family don’t have a problem with it being granted a licence – so long as the hot tub goes.

“Hot tubs for holidaymakers are not appropriate in a quiet residential street,” she writes.

“Removal of the hot tub would still allow for a source of income for the owner without destroying the lives of those who have the misfortune to live nearby.”

The application will be considered when Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee meets on Monday.

• When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.