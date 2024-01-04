£25,000 fundraiser launched to help people devastated by Cupar flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

£25,000 fundraiser launched to help people devastated by Cupar flooding

Several families had possessions destroyed during Storm Gerrit last week.

By Claire Warrender
Several streets in Cupar flooded during the storm.
Several streets flooded during the storm. Image: Bruce C Russell.

A Cupar man has launched a £25,000 fundraiser to help townsfolk devastated by Storm Gerrit flooding.

Several families lost everything when the River Eden burst its banks last Wednesday, following hours of torrential rain.

However, the Scottish Government is not providing the same financial support offered to people in Angus affected by Storm Babet in October.

Bruce Russell's drone pictures show the extent of the Cupar flooding
Bruce Russell’s drone picture show the extent of the Cupar flooding. Image: Supplied by Bruce C Russell.

Bruce Russell has now called on locals to rally round to help those facing huge clean-up bills.

The 53-year-old documented the scale of the disaster through a series of aerial drone pictures.

And some of his friends were among those forced from their homes by the storm.

Bruce said: “There were about 25 houses really badly damaged.

“A lot of those people have lost practically everything and some weren’t insured.”

‘Any contribution will make a difference’

Among those affected were Andrew McIntosh, 35, of Kinloch Crescent.

He had just minutes to get his father and dogs to safety as the floodwater rose around him.

Andrew McIntosh was badly affected by Cupar flooding.
Andrew McIntosh was left counting the cost of the Cupar flooding. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And he has lost furniture, kitchen goods and precious mementoes of his late mother.

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Mohamed Iqbal said his shop was destroyed.

A fundraiser set up on his behalf raised around £3,000.

Mohammed Iqbal's shop was destroyed by Cupar flooding,
Mohamed Iqbal in his flood-hit shop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And Bruce, who lives in Bonnygate, said: “The person who started that lives near the shop and was actually flooded herself.

“I’m hoping people will be just as generous to help those affected.

“Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and help people start to rebuild their lives.

“Some losses can’t be recovered but together we can alleviate the burden.”

River Eden maintenance

Homes and businesses around Cupar, Dunshalt and Strathmiglo were hit by last week’s flooding.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has organised a series of meetings with Sepa and local landowners to discuss maintenance of the River Eden.

The river is tidal and the Liberal Democrat MSP believes flooding was made worse due to heavy rain hitting at high tide.

Mr Rennie also called on the Scottish Government to make money available to those affected.

Bruce’s fundraiser can be found here.

