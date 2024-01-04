£25,000 fundraiser launched to help people devastated by Cupar flooding

A Cupar man has launched a £25,000 fundraiser to help townsfolk devastated by Storm Gerrit flooding.

Several families lost everything when the River Eden burst its banks last Wednesday, following hours of torrential rain.

However, the Scottish Government is not providing the same financial support offered to people in Angus affected by Storm Babet in October.

Bruce Russell has now called on locals to rally round to help those facing huge clean-up bills.

The 53-year-old documented the scale of the disaster through a series of aerial drone pictures.

And some of his friends were among those forced from their homes by the storm.

Bruce said: “There were about 25 houses really badly damaged.

“A lot of those people have lost practically everything and some weren’t insured.”

‘Any contribution will make a difference’

Among those affected were Andrew McIntosh, 35, of Kinloch Crescent.

He had just minutes to get his father and dogs to safety as the floodwater rose around him.

And he has lost furniture, kitchen goods and precious mementoes of his late mother.

Meanwhile, shopkeeper Mohamed Iqbal said his shop was destroyed.

A fundraiser set up on his behalf raised around £3,000.

And Bruce, who lives in Bonnygate, said: “The person who started that lives near the shop and was actually flooded herself.

“I’m hoping people will be just as generous to help those affected.

“Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and help people start to rebuild their lives.

“Some losses can’t be recovered but together we can alleviate the burden.”

River Eden maintenance

Homes and businesses around Cupar, Dunshalt and Strathmiglo were hit by last week’s flooding.

And North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has organised a series of meetings with Sepa and local landowners to discuss maintenance of the River Eden.

The river is tidal and the Liberal Democrat MSP believes flooding was made worse due to heavy rain hitting at high tide.

Mr Rennie also called on the Scottish Government to make money available to those affected.

Bruce’s fundraiser can be found here.