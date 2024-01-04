Letham Grange owners still to set date for public event on Angus estate transformation plans

The owners of Letham Grange estate are still at the drawing board with transformation proposals for the one-time luxury resort.

And it will be into the new year before locals have a second chance to have their say on proposals which could see a bid come forward for hundreds of new homes.

The former hotel, function suite and curling rink on the sprawling estate north of Arbroath has lain empty since 2011.

Two highly-rated golf courses have returned to nature after they finally shut in 2019.

However, in August a proposal of application notice for a major redevelopment of Letham Grange was lodged with Angus Council.

It was submitted by Smartwill Investments, owned by the Taiwanese Liu family which secured ownership of the estate after a lengthy court battle.

The company’s plans include:

Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa

Reconfiguration of the existing golf course

Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings

New cafes and restaurants

Residential development

Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

But there are fears the proposals could be on a similar scale to a 2021 bid which suggested as many as 200 new houses.

Follow-up event called off

An initial public consultation on the new scheme took place at Colliston hall near Letham Grange in September.

It was due to be followed up with a second event in November.

The Arbroath meeting was postponed at short notice.

Edinburgh planning consultant Robin Holder – who was appointed by the estate owners to take the project forward – said more time was needed to consider the early feedback.

“It was extremely helpful to hear all of the views expressed on the future of Letham Grange, which will help us develop our thoughts for further consultation,” he said previously.

“Reflecting on the numerous comments made, it has become clear that we will need some more time to think about our proposals before consulting again.”

Mr Holder has confirmed the date for a follow-up consultation event is yet to be set.

“I have no update at the moment,” he added.

Enabling development would be required to fund the redevelopment of the hotel and golf course restoration.

There are already around 150 houses on the estate.

Many residents want to see something done with the main hotel building, which they say is an eyesore.

But there is opposition to a large number of new homes being built.