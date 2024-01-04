Letham Grange owners still to set date for public event on Angus estate transformation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Letham Grange owners still to set date for public event on Angus estate transformation plans

Taiwanese owners of the former luxury hotel near Arbroath hope to bring Letham Grange back to former glory.

By Graham Brown
Letham Grange Hotel has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange Hotel has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The owners of Letham Grange estate are still at the drawing board with transformation proposals for the one-time luxury resort.

And it will be into the new year before locals have a second chance to have their say on proposals which could see a bid come forward for hundreds of new homes.

The former hotel, function suite and curling rink on the sprawling estate north of Arbroath has lain empty since 2011.

Letham Grange golf course
The fairways at Letham Grange are now overgrown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two highly-rated golf courses have returned to nature after they finally shut in 2019.

However, in August a proposal of application notice for a major redevelopment of Letham Grange was lodged with Angus Council.

It was submitted by Smartwill Investments, owned by the Taiwanese Liu family which secured ownership of the estate after a lengthy court battle.

The company’s plans include:

  • Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa
  • Reconfiguration of the existing golf course
  • Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings
  • New cafes and restaurants
  • Residential development
  • Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

But there are fears the proposals could be on a similar scale to a 2021 bid which suggested as many as 200 new houses.

Follow-up event called off

An initial public consultation on the new scheme took place at Colliston hall near Letham Grange in September.

It was due to be followed up with a second event in November.

The Arbroath meeting was postponed at short notice.

Edinburgh planning consultant Robin Holder – who was appointed by the estate owners to take the project forward – said more time was needed to consider the early feedback.

“It was extremely helpful to hear all of the views expressed on the future of Letham Grange, which will help us develop our thoughts for further consultation,” he said previously.

Letham Grange Hotel in disrepair.
The main entrance to the former hotel is an eyesore. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Reflecting on the numerous comments made, it has become clear that we will need some more time to think about our proposals before consulting again.”

Mr Holder has confirmed the date for a follow-up consultation event is yet to be set.

“I have no update at the moment,” he added.

Enabling development would be required to fund the redevelopment of the hotel and golf course restoration.

There are already around 150 houses on the estate.

Many residents want to see something done with the main hotel building, which they say is an eyesore.

But there is opposition to a large number of new homes being built.

More from Angus & The Mearns

See how many Angus sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
The Keptie Street apartments were once an Arbroath B&B. Image: Google
Arbroath holiday flats plan approved
Emergency services at Hercules Den Park View after two men assault Arbroath
Two men taken to hospital after serious assault in Arbroath
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project
Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus
3
Friends celebrate as they take part in the annual New Year Dook at Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024
Helen Waggott and Sarah Thomson brave the cold! Image: Brian Stormont
Best pictures from Carnoustie New Year Dook
Body of woman, 53, recovered in search at St Cyrus beauty spot
rescue Den of Finella
Rescue operation for woman who 'slipped beside waterfall' at St Cyrus beauty spot stood…
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
28 most striking Angus images in 2023 - and stories behind them

Conversation