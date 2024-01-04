Ninewells’ Nigerian nurses learn Dundonian during a ‘wonderful’ first year in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ninewells’ Nigerian nurses learn Dundonian during a ‘wonderful’ first year in the city

Samuel and Omotayo have been learning new skills since they started working for NHS Tayside last October.

Nigerian nurses Samuel Kayode and Omotayo Aloyah, who have spent the last year working at Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Nigerian nurses Samuel Kayode and Omotayo Aloyah, who have spent the last year working at Ninewells Hospital Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Debbie Clarke

Two Nigerian nurses have been enjoying learning some well-known Dundonian words and phrases during their first year working at the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

Samuel Kayode and Omotayo Aloyah were among the first international nurses to join NHS Tayside through a Scottish Government initiative to recruit nurses, midwives and allied health professionals (AHPs) from overseas.

And they reveal it has been an educational experience in more ways than one.

Samuel, 25, explained: “I remember being at the hospital at around 4pm and someone asked me what was I having for my tea that evening.

“I was thinking about your normal tea or coffee.

“But I am understanding that when talking about tea here it can mean your lunch or it can also mean your dinner!”

Samuel said his colleagues have also been teaching him Scottish phrases like ‘ah dinnae ken’.

Omotayo, 31, added: “The first one I picked up on was ‘a wee bit’. Like ‘a wee bit of sugar’.

“I said to my colleagues: ‘she says she wants a wee bit, what is she talking about?’ They laughed and explained it means little.

“Another phrase was ‘it’s no bother’ and I was like ‘what is no bother?’

“I learned it means ‘it’s okay or no problem’, something like that.”

What attracted the Nigerian nurses to Dundee?

Samuel revealed what attracted him to Dundee.

Samuel has spent his first year at Ninewells Hospital working as a theatre nurse.
Samuel has spent his first year at Ninewells Hospital working as a theatre nurse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Since I started planning my relocation to the UK, I have always wanted to come to Scotland.

“I saw a job advert for NHS Tayside and I went to look it up. I saw NHS Tayside has one of the major trauma centres in Scotland at Ninewells Hospital.

“So I decided to apply for the job and got the position as a theatre nurse.”

Omotayo also applied for a role at NHS Tayside as she was looking for a ‘new challenge’.

And when she was offered a role in the respiratory ward, she accepted it.

She came over to Scotland with her husband, David, and two sons Daniel, 4, and Joel, 2.

Back home, her husband worked as a medical doctor but currently, he is not employed with the NHS because he is still working towards his GMC registration.

She said: “This past year has been a whole new experience for me.

“Back home in Nigeria I worked at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, as a senior nursing officer in different units, with ICU (intensive care unit) being the most recent.

“Coming over to work in a respiratory ward is more related to what I am used to.

“I have been able to settle in well with help from my senior charge nurses.”

Differences between working in Nigeria and Scotland

Back in Nigeria, Samuel worked at Cedarcrest Hospitals where he was employed as an orthopedic specialist nurse.

Nigerian nurses Omotayo Aloyah and Samuel Kayode at Ninewells Hospital Dundee.
Nigerian nurses Omotayo Aloyah and Samuel Kayode at Ninewells Hospital Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This involved him working in orthopaedic clinics, theatres and wards.

He explained the difference between working back home and working at Ninewells.

“At Cedarcrest hospitals they do more orthopaedic surgeries and it is a private hospital so there are more paying patients,” he said.

“The workload there is a bit less because it is a private hospital compared to the NHS.

“Here at Ninewells most of the patients coming in are trauma cases.”

‘A wonderful experience in Dundee’

Samuel, who came over to Scotland on his own, is also currently undergoing a degree programme in nursing with Napier University Edinburgh.

He continued: “So far I have really enjoyed working in Ninewells.

“I have learned a lot of new skills including how to use different instruments.

“I like working with the members of staff and the charge nurses have been very helpful.

“It has been a wonderful experience this first year and getting to know more about Dundee.”

Omotayo said one of the big differences she has found between working back in Nigeria and at Ninewells, is how patients are discharged from hospital.

Omatayo has enjoyed her first year at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Omotayo has enjoyed her first year at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She said at the Federal Medical Centre the patient takes responsibility for their own discharge as they have to pay for their own care.

She said the patient’s relatives decide where the patient is discharged to and how they get their medications.

Whereas here, she said the onus is on the nurse to arrange a suitable care package through social work and this was one of the things she had to learn.

The pair, who didn’t know each other before taking up posts at NHS Tayside, said there have also been big differences in culture to adapt to.

Omotayo said: “The cultural differences were a bit of a shock to me.

“I have been a bit confused at times because there are some things you do back home but when you do it here, it means something different.

“For example, the way you address an elderly person is different here, compared to Nigeria.

“Back home if I need to address somebody who is older than me, I will call them by their title – ie Mr or Ma’am.

“Yet here when I have asked a patient what do they want me to call them, they have said ‘call me by my first name or a nickname’.

“Culturally, to me, this is disrespectful.

“So initially I struggled with it. But because this is what my patients want, this is what I have tried to do.”

Nigerian nurses Samuel and Omatoya at Ninewells Hospital.
Nigerian nurses Samuel and Omotayo at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What did the nurses do for Christmas?

Outside of work, Omotayo has enjoyed shopping in Dundee while Samuel has visited the V&A, which he really enjoyed.

Samuel had Christmas Day and Boxing Day off and spent it with a friend in Glasgow.

While Omotoyo was working dayshift at Ninewells both days.

As part of the international induction programme, NHS Tayside provided a package of support to the new recruits.

This included short-term accommodation, orientation, an education programme and assistance with their professional registration.

Both Samuel and Omotayo are contracted to work at NHS Tayside through the programme until 2025.

 

