VIDEO: Air ambulance called to Forfar rugby match as injured Dunfermline teen taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Air ambulance called to Forfar rugby match as injured Dunfermline teen taken to hospital

Spectators watched with concern as the youngster was taken to hospital.

By Stephen Eighteen & Andrew Robson

An air ambulance was called to a Forfar sports ground after a teen suffered an injury in a rugby match.

Footage taken by Strathmore Rugby Club shows Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) leaving Inchmacoble Park at around 2pm on Saturday.

The youngster, who was playing for Dunfermline under-18s, picked up an injury with around five minutes to play.

Spectators watch as air ambulance leaves Forfar's Inchmacoble Park
Spectators watch as the air ambulance leaves Forfar’s Inchmacoble Park .Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

Spectators and teammates watched as an air ambulance touched down on the turf.

The youth was treated for a neck and spinal injury by medics.

He was transported to hospital by a road ambulance.

Injured Dunfermline youth taken to hospital after Forfar rugby injury

The under-18s clash between Strathmore and Dunfermline was a warm-up for the home side’s national 4 league encounter against Linlithgow.

A spokesperson for Strathmore RFC said: “The injury happened with about five minutes to play.

“The ambulance arrived very quickly and had to wait on a helicopter with a doctor for a wee while.

“It was all done and dusted within an hour – it was a very slick operation.”

Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
The injured teen was taken to hospital by road ambulance. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

The rugby club spokesperson was impressed with the SCAA‘s professionalism.

“We are a family-values-driven club and are obviously quite concerned – safety around young people is paramount,” they added.

“Although the helicopter attended the young lad was taken away in the ambulance with the paramedics who first attended.

“The helicopter from the SCAA was amazing to watch and acted with clinical professionalism.

“Some of our hospitality raffle money will be forwarded as a show of respect for the way they conducted their business.”

A Dunfermline RFC spokesperson said: “A boy got taken away in an ambulance and as far as we know he is fine.”

The Courier has asked SCAA for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Monikie Country Park is one element of the woodland management consultation. Image: Angus Council
Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed
3
Barry Buddon near Carnoustie was the Glasgow 2014 shooting centre. Image: PA
Could Barry Buddon shooting ranges be back in the sights of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth…
Litter pickers at the ready for Ladyloan pupils (from left) Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Arbroath pupils get Great East Coast Beach Clean under way
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
A seaside sauna will be added to the view at Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach
2
The first anniversary of Storm Babet is less than a month away. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin warned Storm Babet recovery report will 'not bring answers' one year on
2
Fleur Baxter's bale art has been a hit in the heart of rural Angus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The final straw: Angus Balesy Fleur Baxter hints at capping her fieldwork fun
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
£66.5m new Monifieth High on time and budget - but SQA exams 'pinch point'…
3
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee

Conversation