Dundee care home faces health and safety probe after man found injured in grounds

Police were involved in the initial investigation.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police at Harestane Care Home. Image: Supplied
Police at Harestane Care Home. Image: Supplied

A Dundee care home is facing a health and safety probe after a man was found injured in its grounds.

The man – understood to be a resident – was found hurt outside Harestane Care Home on Harestane Road on June 24.

Police initially led the investigation into the incident but have since established no criminality.

However, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has now launched its own probe into the circumstances.

That will include establishing how he came to be injured.

Probe launched after man found ‘injured in the grounds’ of Dundee care home

A spokesperson said: “We are now investigating the incident where a man was found injured in the grounds of a care home on Harestane Road, Dundee.”

The UK Government agency investigates incidents to determine whether there has been a violation of health and safety law.

It may then take enforcement action and can also recommend prosecution to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident.

His condition is not known.

The home is on Harestane Road. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Health and Safety Executive and the Care Inspectorate have been informed.

“No crime was established.”

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We have been notified of this incident by the care provider and remain in contact with them.”

A spokesperson for Priority Care, which runs the home, said: “HSE has made enquiries regarding Harestane, these are now finished and we are waiting on their final report and feedback.”

Harestane was recently listed among the top-rated care homes in Dundee based on Care Inspectorate data.

