Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Owner ‘horrified’ after ramraid at Kirriemuir garage

Barrie Ewart claims thieves have caused £15,000 of damage for the sake of stealing a few pounds.

By Lindsey Hamilton

The owner of a Kirriemuir garage says he is “horrified” after a ramraid caused £15,000 of damage to a car wash machine.

A video shared by Barrie Ewart from Autosales of Kirriemuir showed a white pick-up reversing into a car wash machine just after midnight on Friday.

At least two people inside the vehicle then got out and stole cash from inside.

The machine has been destroyed while up to £3,000 worth of damage has also been caused to a car sitting on the forecourt.

Kirriemuir ramraid causes thousands of pounds’ of damage

Barrie said: “It’s unbelievable, really.

“They have caused about £15,000 worth of damage to the car wash as well as the damage to the car and they have got away with less than £10 each.

“I have no idea if they thought they would get more money in the machine but very little cash was in it.

“Most days, people pay using their contactless card.”

ram raid Kirrie garage
It is claimed the thieves made off with just a few pounds. Image: Barrie Ewart

Barrie – who has also shared the video on Facebook – added: “I’m pretty horrified by how desperate people are to go to lengths like this for a few pounds.

“I think it’s a sign of the times but it’s caused us a lot of upset and bother.”

A similar white pick-up was also spotted at the scene of a break-in at a takeaway in Guardbridge overnight.

It has not been confirmed if the incidents are linked.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am on Friday September 27, we were called to a report of a theft from business premises in Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

