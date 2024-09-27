Fife carer got friend to cover shift at old people’s home

A Fife carer got a friend to cover her shift at an old people’s home, a watchdog has found.

Blessing Omosigho, from Dunfermline, was working at Scoonie House in Leven when she asked her friend – who was not registered and not employed by the agency – to do a shift at the home for elderly people.

Following a probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Omosigho has been handed an 18-month warning.

The incident took place in April last year while Omosigho was employed as a healthcare assistant at Florence Nurse Agency.

The SSSC found that when she was unable to work a shift at Scoonie House, she arranged for her friend to cover.

Fife carer tried to conceal friend’s shift from employer

A report by the SSSC said Omosigho had acted dishonestly by trying to conceal from her employer that she had not attended her shift.

It was further found she had authorised and submitted a timesheet in her name for the shift.

The watchdog said: “Your behaviour demonstrates that you were willing to potentially jeopardise the health, safety and welfare of vulnerable people.”

The SSSC said Omosigho had shown “limited insight and understanding” of the risks attached to her behaviour.

‘Public protection concerns’ over Fife carer’s behaviour

However, the incident was said to have been isolated and the SSSC said Omosigho had apologised.

As part of her warning, she must tell any future employer about the warning, undertake protecting people training and submit a “reflective account” – including why it is not acceptable to send another person to complete a shift.

The Courier has contacted Florence Nurse Agency for comment.

Earlier this year, a Dundee carer was struck off after arranging for an unqualified carer to do shifts in their name.