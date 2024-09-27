Fife carer got friend to cover shift at old people’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife carer got friend to cover shift at old people’s home

Blessing Omosigho has been handed a warning by a watchdog.

By Lindsey Hamilton
care worker given warning
Scoonie House in Leven. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife carer got a friend to cover her shift at an old people’s home, a watchdog has found.

Blessing Omosigho, from Dunfermline, was working at Scoonie House in Leven when she asked her friend – who was not registered and not employed by the agency – to do a shift at the home for elderly people.

Following a probe by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Omosigho has been handed an 18-month warning.

The incident took place in April last year while Omosigho was employed as a healthcare assistant at Florence Nurse Agency.

The SSSC found that when she was unable to work a shift at Scoonie House, she arranged for her friend to cover.

Fife carer tried to conceal friend’s shift from employer

A report by the SSSC said Omosigho had acted dishonestly by trying to conceal from her employer that she had not attended her shift.

It was further found she had authorised and submitted a timesheet in her name for the shift.

The watchdog said: “Your behaviour demonstrates that you were willing to potentially jeopardise the health, safety and welfare of vulnerable people.”

The SSSC said Omosigho had shown “limited insight and understanding” of the risks attached to her behaviour.

‘Public protection concerns’ over Fife carer’s behaviour

However, the incident was said to have been isolated and the SSSC said Omosigho had apologised.

As part of her warning, she must tell any future employer about the warning, undertake protecting people training and submit a “reflective account” – including why it is not acceptable to send another person to complete a shift.

The Courier has contacted Florence Nurse Agency for comment.

Earlier this year, a Dundee carer was struck off after arranging for an unqualified carer to do shifts in their name.

More from Fife

Asian senior elderly man patient doing physical therapy with caregiver. Attractive specialist carer women help and support older mature male practice walking slowly with walker at nursing home care.; Shutterstock ID 2147078197; purchase_order: ; job:
£12m Fife health and social care cuts could see services return to covid level
ScotRail train.
Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise
Matt Fitzpatrick won the Dunhill Links Championship in 2023
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Full details as golfers and celebrities head to Fife and…
A window was smashed during the break-in.
Staff gutted as Fife taco takeaway raided by thieves
Ocean Colour Scene members Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler
90s legends Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker to play Dunfermline gig
Derek Crews
Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for 'personal use'…
Connor Irvine
Driver 'could have killed' pregnant woman and children in his car during Fife police…
Caroline Mitchell at her parent's grave in Scoonie Cemetery, which also bears Pearl's name.
Tears as Fife woman finally finds baby sister's grave after 60-year search
Ferrytoll Park and Ride.
Halbeath parking row: Where else can you park in south Fife free of charge?
2
East March Street, Kirkcaldy
Man, 38, arrested after 'sexual assault' on Kirkcaldy street

Conversation