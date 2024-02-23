Dundee carer struck off for arranging unqualified worker to do shifts in their name

A Dundee support worker has been struck off for arranging an unqualified carer to do shifts in their name.

Adedoyinsola Adegbite was employed by another care home when they accepted shifts for a care home in Tayside.

Knowing they would be unable to carry out the duties of their main job, they arranged for an unqualified man – referred to as ZZ – to do the honours using their identity.

This happened at least 24 times between April and July 2023.

On at least another 13 occasions during the same period, Adegbite accepted payment from employer ICARE 24 Ltd for care home shifts in Tayside that they did not carry out.

The Scottish Social Services Council has removed them from the register for support workers in a care home service for adults.

‘Dishonest’ Dundee carer struck off

The SSSC report said “dishonest” Adegbite “deliberately sought to mislead your employer”.

It added: “Your actions were an abuse of the trust and confidence placed in you by your employer, service users, their families and the wider public.

“ZZ was not registered with the SSSC and we could not give assurance of his fitness to practise with vulnerable persons.

“Service users and their families trust that the people caring for them are registered workers, you abused their trust and placed service users at risk of harm.

“Your behaviour calls into question your suitability to work with service users in the longer term.”

Removal order after SSSC probe

In Adegbite’s favour were positive references about their practice.

They also cooperated with the SSSC investigation.

But a removal order was imposed due to “deliberate” actions with a “concealment of wrongdoing”.

The report concluded: “After explaining the consequences and recommending you take legal advice, you have not asked for the case to be referred to a fitness to practise panel.

“We are therefore permitted by the rules to impose this removal order.”