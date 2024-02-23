Dundee carer struck off for arranging unqualified worker to do shifts in their name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee carer struck off for arranging unqualified worker to do shifts in their name

They took payment for more than a dozen care shifts in Tayside that they did not carry out.

By Stephen Eighteen
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Dundee support worker has been struck off for arranging an unqualified carer to do shifts in their name.

Adedoyinsola Adegbite was employed by another care home when they accepted shifts for a care home in Tayside.

Knowing they would be unable to carry out the duties of their main job, they arranged for an unqualified man – referred to as ZZ – to do the honours using their identity.

This happened at least 24 times between April and July 2023.

On at least another 13 occasions during the same period, Adegbite accepted payment from employer ICARE 24 Ltd for care home shifts in Tayside that they did not carry out.

The Scottish Social Services Council has removed them from the register for support workers in a care home service for adults.

‘Dishonest’ Dundee carer struck off

The SSSC report said “dishonest” Adegbite “deliberately sought to mislead your employer”.

It added: “Your actions were an abuse of the trust and confidence placed in you by your employer, service users, their families and the wider public.

“ZZ was not registered with the SSSC and we could not give assurance of his fitness to practise with vulnerable persons.

“Service users and their families trust that the people caring for them are registered workers, you abused their trust and placed service users at risk of harm.

“Your behaviour calls into question your suitability to work with service users in the longer term.”

Removal order after SSSC probe

In Adegbite’s favour were positive references about their practice.

They also cooperated with the SSSC investigation.

But a removal order was imposed due to “deliberate” actions with a “concealment of wrongdoing”.

The report concluded: “After explaining the consequences and recommending you take legal advice, you have not asked for the case to be referred to a fitness to practise panel.

“We are therefore permitted by the rules to impose this removal order.”

