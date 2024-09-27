Shaun Rooney: St Mirren and ex-St Johnstone player charged with assaulting woman in Glasgow

St Mirren footballer Shaun Rooney has been charged with allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman inside a Glasgow takeaway.

The former St Johnstone defender has also been charged in connection with a breach of the peace at the Queen Street premises on Thursday September 19.

St Mirren suspended Rooney, 28, on Thursday after he informed the club about his involvement in an alleged incident.

Court appearance at later date

He joined the Buddies in the summer of 2024 after a two-year spell at Fleetwood Town.

Rooney, a former Dundee United youth player who also had a stint at Dunfermline, spent two seasons in Perth prior to the move down south.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman and a breach of the peace against an 18-year-old man in takeaway premises on Queen Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Thursday September 19.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.”