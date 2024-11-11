Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Takeaway terror and fence fine

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Around £1,000 of damage was caused at a Dundee takeaway by a lout who racially abused staff in an argument over food.

Donald Reid was jailed after terrorising staff at Shahi, Albert Street, between November 4 and 5 and threw a traffic cone through its 6ft by 4ft window, shattering it.

It happened just hours after he had been released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said staff tried to give raging Reid food in an effort to appease him but he refused.

A worker called 999 and police watched CCTV footage which captured part of the incident before tracing Reid nearby at around 3.30am.

Reid, of Fairbairn Street, pled guilty to acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making offensive comments towards Mr Amin and throwing a traffic cone, causing damage.

Solicitor Billy Watt said Reid was only released from prison a week earlier and had been struggling to adjust.

After being jailed for 200 days by Sheriff John Rafferty, Reid said: “Stick that right up your f****** arse.”

Restaurant boss swindler

A former boss of Dundee restaurant Brassica collapsed in the dock after a jury convicted her of fraud and embezzlement linked to the now-defunct business. Dea McGill, who was co-director of Brassica on Shore Terrace, swindled £20,000 from a finance lender by pretending the money was for bespoke furniture supply and spent a “sum of money” from the company account while on holidays and shopping.

Dea McGill, Brassica
Dea McGill was found guilty of fraud and embezzlement linked to defunct Dundee restaurant Brassica. Image: DC Thomson

Fence fine

A 52-year-old man was fined £200 for damaging his neighbour’s fence, bringing one of Dundee Sheriff Court’s most protracted cases to an end.

Mark Bell admitted maliciously damaging the woman’s fence, which bordered his property, on July 31 2020.

He was originally due to face proceedings in the Justice of the Peace Court but this was elevated to the sheriff court.

Bell, of Haddington Gardens, pled guilty more than four years after being charged and months after conducting his own trial.

Bundles of paperwork and a laptop were spread across the dock as Bell opted to defend himself and cross-examine the woman.

Bell’s elderly mother was granted permission to sit at the lawyers’ table in court and take notes on his behalf.

He was repeatedly chastised by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith for his behaviour, including referring to himself as “Mr Bell” when questioning witnesses.

At one stage, he threw up his hands and said “I need a lawyer” and made an attempt to leave the dock before being taken to the cells on the sheriff’s orders.

Bell was allowed his liberty and the trial was part-heard in order for Bell to obtain legal representation.

However, he eventually pled guilty to causing the damage, with the court hearing how the woman has been quoted as much as £1,700 to replace the fence.

Solicitor Michelle Skelly confirmed a land dispute remains ongoing.

Tay bridge stop

A drugs mule was caught in a car on the Tay road bridge with more than £25,000 worth of cocaine. John Campbell’s Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee in September 2023.

John Campbell, Tay bridge
John Campbell was caught as he crossed the bridge into Dundee. Image: Facebook

Hospital knives

Drug addict Paul Hamilton, 44, has been jailed after twice being found to have brought knives into Ninewells hospital.

The HMP Perth prisoner from Dundee admitted having the weapons on January 29 last year and February 6 this year – his fifth and sixth convictions for carrying knives in public. He was on bail both times.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown explained that on the first occasion, Hamilton was at hospital about a minor cut on his finger but was found unresponsive.

While being changed into hospital pyjamas, two kitchen knives were found in his jacket pocket.

On the second occasion, Hamilton was again found unresponsive while visiting his partner.

He was taken to the HDU to be treated with naloxone and a kitchen knife was found in the waistband of his trousers.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said his client has “long-standing… quite debilitating drug problems” and “mental health difficulties”.

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Hamilton for 16 months.

The sheriff said: “The courts must treat those who possess knives in public in a serious way.”

Ice hockey player rapist

A callous teenage ice hockey player has been locked up for four-and-a-half years raping of a teenage girl. Darren Donaldson took advantage of the vulnerable youngster in Invergowrie in August 2022 and denied the crime, insisting she had consented and saying she and others had conspired against him.

Darren Donaldson
Darren Donaldson. Image: police Scotland

Slash threat

A Dundee man has been jailed for threatening to slash another’s face in the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Prisoner Connor McInearney was not brought to Dundee Sheriff Court but his solicitor Scott Mackie admitted the charge on his behalf.

The 28-year-old, of Ancrum Court, admitted that on the afternoon of December 1 last year, he shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards two people while in possession of a knife.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained McInearney shouted to one: “Get outside, I’m away to slash your face.”

He told the other: “Get your lad outside, he’s about to get his neck cut.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed McInearney for four months.

