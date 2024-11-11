Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge

John Campbell's Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee in September 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks
John Campbell, Tay bridge
John Campbell was caught as he crossed the bridge into Dundee. Image: Facebook

A drugs mule was caught in a car on the Tay road bridge with more than £25,000 worth of cocaine.

John Campbell’s Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee on September 21 2023.

Officers managed to seize the Class A haul after acting on a tip-off Campbell was couriering the drugs from Fife.

He is now facing a prison sentence after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Police tip-off

Resurfacing works were ongoing at the time of the incident with the northbound carriageway subject to a 30mph speed limit.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police obtained information Campbell, of the city’s Forest Park Place, was travelling with a “large quantity” of drugs.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown said: “Police followed the vehicle at a distance until it was committed to travelling north on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Further police vehicles attended and indicated for the red Renault Clio to pull in.

“The vehicle stopped compliantly, with the accused found to be the driver and another person in the passenger seat.”

The car was searched and officers uncovered a black bag containing white powder, a mobile phone and a bag containing Campbell’s bank card, passport and driving licence.

The cocaine weighed 252.38g and had a maximum potential street value of £25,200 if sold in one gram deals.

Drug-driving

Campbell gave a saliva sample which tested positive for cocaine.

The 42-year-old pled guilty to driving with excess drugs in his system before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “Whilst custody must be in the court’s mind, a background report would significantly assist.”

Campbell, who was disqualified from driving on an interim basis, will return to the dock next month.

His bail order was allowed to continue.

