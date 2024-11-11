Dundee man caught with £25k of cocaine on Tay road bridge

A drugs mule was caught in a car on the Tay road bridge with more than £25,000 worth of cocaine.

John Campbell’s Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee on September 21 2023.

Officers managed to seize the Class A haul after acting on a tip-off Campbell was couriering the drugs from Fife.

He is now facing a prison sentence after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Police tip-off

Resurfacing works were ongoing at the time of the incident with the northbound carriageway subject to a 30mph speed limit.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police obtained information Campbell, of the city’s Forest Park Place, was travelling with a “large quantity” of drugs.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown said: “Police followed the vehicle at a distance until it was committed to travelling north on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Further police vehicles attended and indicated for the red Renault Clio to pull in.

“The vehicle stopped compliantly, with the accused found to be the driver and another person in the passenger seat.”

The car was searched and officers uncovered a black bag containing white powder, a mobile phone and a bag containing Campbell’s bank card, passport and driving licence.

The cocaine weighed 252.38g and had a maximum potential street value of £25,200 if sold in one gram deals.

Drug-driving

Campbell gave a saliva sample which tested positive for cocaine.

The 42-year-old pled guilty to driving with excess drugs in his system before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “Whilst custody must be in the court’s mind, a background report would significantly assist.”

Campbell, who was disqualified from driving on an interim basis, will return to the dock next month.

His bail order was allowed to continue.

