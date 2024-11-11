Best pictures of Stirling’s Remembrance Sunday procession

Stirling’s annual Remembrance Sunday procession took place in the city centre yesterday, honouring all those who lost their lives at war.

The parade immediately followed a service at the Church of the Holy Rude.

It followed its traditional route from the church on St John Street, along Spittal Street, and onto Corn Exchange Road, where the city’s war memorial, dating back to 1922, is located.

Lord Provost Elaine Watterson was among those in attendance.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the moving event – take a look at his photographs below.

