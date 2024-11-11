Best pictures of Stirling’s Remembrance Sunday procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures of Stirling’s Remembrance Sunday procession

Poppy wreaths were laid at the city's cenotaph on Corn Exchange Road.

Dean of the Guildry of Stirling Elizabeth Roads and Stirling MP Chris Kane were among the officials in attendance on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dean of the Guildry of Stirling Elizabeth Roads and Stirling MP Chris Kane were among the officials in attendance on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Stirling’s annual Remembrance Sunday procession took place in the city centre yesterday, honouring all those who lost their lives at war.

The parade immediately followed a service at the Church of the Holy Rude.

It followed its traditional route from the church on St John Street, along Spittal Street, and onto Corn Exchange Road, where the city’s war memorial, dating back to 1922, is located.

Lord Provost Elaine Watterson was among those in attendance.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the moving event – take a look at his photographs below.

Military personnel past and present were in the city centre to pay their respects. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From  left to right, Stirling councillors Gerry McGarvey, Neil Benny and Scott Farmer carrying poppy wreaths. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Many locals turned out to watch the procession to Stirling’s cenotaph on Corn Exchange Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lord Provost Elaine Watterson walked in the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The local community came together to remember those who fell during battle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some wreaths were adorned with messages. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A private moment of reflection as wreaths are laid at the war memorial. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
From front to back, Captain Paul Little (Navy), Colonel Jules McElhinney (Army), and Group Captain Derek Johnston (RAF). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling Council chief executive Caroline Sinclair also carried a wreath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson pictured with other Stirling officials. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
MP and former Stirling Council leader, Chris Kane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The memorial parade is intended to pay tribute to all those who died at war, whether generations ago or more recently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Evelyn Tweed MSP also laid a poppy wreath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The area around the war memorial was busy following the traditional Remembrance service at the Church of the Holy Rude.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Lone Piper, Sergeant David Beveridge (Royal Artillery, District Gunner Edinburgh Castle). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Uniformed servicepeople of all ages were in attendance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Decorated Stirling military figures and politicians wait to lay their wreaths. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Last Post was performed by Fraser Harris of Stirling Orchestra. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation