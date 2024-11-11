News Best pictures of Stirling’s Remembrance Sunday procession Poppy wreaths were laid at the city's cenotaph on Corn Exchange Road. Dean of the Guildry of Stirling Elizabeth Roads and Stirling MP Chris Kane were among the officials in attendance on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Alex Watson November 11 2024, 10:32am November 11 2024, 10:32am Share Best pictures of Stirling’s Remembrance Sunday procession Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5121780/stirling-remembrance-parade-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Stirling’s annual Remembrance Sunday procession took place in the city centre yesterday, honouring all those who lost their lives at war. The parade immediately followed a service at the Church of the Holy Rude. It followed its traditional route from the church on St John Street, along Spittal Street, and onto Corn Exchange Road, where the city’s war memorial, dating back to 1922, is located. Lord Provost Elaine Watterson was among those in attendance. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the moving event – take a look at his photographs below. Military personnel past and present were in the city centre to pay their respects. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From left to right, Stirling councillors Gerry McGarvey, Neil Benny and Scott Farmer carrying poppy wreaths. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Many locals turned out to watch the procession to Stirling’s cenotaph on Corn Exchange Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lord Provost Elaine Watterson walked in the procession. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The local community came together to remember those who fell during battle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some wreaths were adorned with messages. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A private moment of reflection as wreaths are laid at the war memorial. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson From front to back, Captain Paul Little (Navy), Colonel Jules McElhinney (Army), and Group Captain Derek Johnston (RAF). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stirling Council chief executive Caroline Sinclair also carried a wreath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson pictured with other Stirling officials. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson MP and former Stirling Council leader, Chris Kane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The memorial parade is intended to pay tribute to all those who died at war, whether generations ago or more recently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Evelyn Tweed MSP also laid a poppy wreath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The area around the war memorial was busy following the traditional Remembrance service at the Church of the Holy Rude.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Lone Piper, Sergeant David Beveridge (Royal Artillery, District Gunner Edinburgh Castle). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Uniformed servicepeople of all ages were in attendance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Decorated Stirling military figures and politicians wait to lay their wreaths. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Last Post was performed by Fraser Harris of Stirling Orchestra. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
