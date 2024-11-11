Man, 34, charged after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ on Dunfermline bus

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Dunfermline.

Officers descended on Queensferry Road in the Pitreavie area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of an incident on board a bus.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four police vans parked alongside the Stagecoach double-decker bus near Pitreavie playing fields.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.40pm on Sunday, officers attended a bus in the Queensferry Road area of Dunfermline following a report of a sexual assault.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”