Home News Fife

Man, 34, charged after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ on Dunfermline bus

Four police vans called to the scene on Sunday evening.

By Neil Henderson
Queensferry Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Queensferry Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Dunfermline.

Officers descended on Queensferry Road in the Pitreavie area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of an incident on board a bus.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four police vans parked alongside the Stagecoach double-decker bus near Pitreavie playing fields.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.40pm on Sunday, officers attended a bus in the Queensferry Road area of Dunfermline following a report of a sexual assault.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”

3