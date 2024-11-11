Fife Man, 34, charged after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ on Dunfermline bus Four police vans called to the scene on Sunday evening. By Neil Henderson November 11 2024, 11:04am November 11 2024, 11:04am Share Man, 34, charged after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ on Dunfermline bus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5122536/man-charged-sexual-assault-dunfermline-bus/ Copy Link Queensferry Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A 34-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Dunfermline. Officers descended on Queensferry Road in the Pitreavie area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of an incident on board a bus. Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four police vans parked alongside the Stagecoach double-decker bus near Pitreavie playing fields. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.40pm on Sunday, officers attended a bus in the Queensferry Road area of Dunfermline following a report of a sexual assault. “A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”