Perth & Kinross

Wellerman singer and trad rockers to headline Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival

The full line-up for the event's second year has been announced.

By Chloe Burrell
Revellers enjoying Heartland Festival 2024.
Heartland Festival is set to return to Pitlochry next year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Scottish sea shanty singer Nathan Evans and Celtic rock group Skerryvore are set to headline a Perthshire music festival.

Heartland Festival will return to Pitlochry Recreation Ground for a two-day stint in June 2025.

Skerryvore will take to the stage on Saturday June 28 for the second year running, while Wellerman hitmaker Evans and Saint Phnx will headline on Sunday June 29.

Nathan Evans.
Nathan Evans will perform at Heartland Festival in 2025. Image: Jason Hedges
Skerryvore performing at Heartland Festival this year.
Skerryvore performed at Heartland Festival this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It comes after Heartland debuted earlier this year, featuring Dundee legends The View and Fife’s ‘singing barber’ Cammy Barnes.

The line-up announced so far for next year includes:

Saturday

  • Skerryvore
  • Daytime TV
  • The Eves
  • The Tumbling Souls
  • Forget The Future
  • David Delinquent and The I.O.Us

Sunday

  • Nathan Evans
  • Saint Phnx
  • Bow Anderson
  • Ben Walker
  • Roisin McCarney
  • Torridon
  • Copper Lungs

Tickets can be purchased online at the Heartland Festival website.

