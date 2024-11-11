Wellerman singer and trad rockers to headline Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival

Scottish sea shanty singer Nathan Evans and Celtic rock group Skerryvore are set to headline a Perthshire music festival.

Heartland Festival will return to Pitlochry Recreation Ground for a two-day stint in June 2025.

Skerryvore will take to the stage on Saturday June 28 for the second year running, while Wellerman hitmaker Evans and Saint Phnx will headline on Sunday June 29.

It comes after Heartland debuted earlier this year, featuring Dundee legends The View and Fife’s ‘singing barber’ Cammy Barnes.

The line-up announced so far for next year includes:

Saturday

Skerryvore

Daytime TV

The Eves

The Tumbling Souls

Forget The Future

David Delinquent and The I.O.Us

Sunday

Nathan Evans

Saint Phnx

Bow Anderson

Ben Walker

Roisin McCarney

Torridon

Copper Lungs

Tickets can be purchased online at the Heartland Festival website.