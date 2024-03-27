Lewis Vaughan makes Raith Rovers vow ahead of Championship title showdown with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis Vaughan makes Raith Rovers vow ahead of Championship title showdown with Dundee United

The Stark's Park side are undefeated against the Tangerines so far this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan applauds the supporters.
Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers are determined to rise to the occasion in their title showdown with Dundee United this weekend.

The Stark’s Park men travel to Tayside just a point behind the Tangerines at the top of the Championship.

They also enjoy a game in hand after sitting out Saturday’s round of fixtures due to Airdrie playing in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

It all adds up to a wonderful opportunity for Ian Murray’s side to seize the initiative in the championship race if they can repeat their win at Tannadice in December.

Arms outstretched, Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opening goal against Dundee United in October.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opener for Raith Rovers against Dundee United in October. Image: SNS

Rovers will travel buoyed by the confidence of an unbeaten record against United so far this season.

And, having plundered a stunning 2-1 triumph in the teams’ last meeting last month, just seven games ago, Vaughan believes Raith should relish the challenge of the top-of-the-table clash.

“We’re excited going into the game,” he said.

“We’ve had a wee rest because we didn’t have a game at the weekend there.

“But we’ve been gearing up this week to go away to Dundee United.

Vaughan: ‘A brilliant position’

“We’ve done well against United this season.

We won up there back in December and we won here just last month and drew here as well earlier in the season.

“It’s a massive game and it will be a massive occasion.

“But we’ve put ourselves in a brilliant position.

“We just need to go up there and enjoy it and give it our best shot.”

Scott Brown fires in a sensational strike for Raith Rovers against Dundee United.
Scott Brown’s sensational winner against Dundee United fired Raith Rovers back into a title race last month. Image: SNS.

Vaughan scored Raith’s goal in the 1-1 draw between the sides back in October.

It was a typically predatory strike from the attacker as he pounced to slot in after his own header had ricocheted back off the post.

Since then, Vaughan has taken his season’s tally to 15 to help Rovers maintain their remarkable title surge.

The promotion challenge encouraged the 28-year-old to agree a two-year contract extension at the turn of the year. He said he had growing confidence the club could make the promised land of the Premiership.

And the fans’ favourite, who was rewarded with a testimonial match against boyhood heroes Hibernian last week, has confessed it would be a fantasy fulfilled if Raith can pip United to top spot on May 3 – or prevail in the play-offs.

‘A dream come true’

“We’ve got seven cup finals left to try to get this club to the Premiership,” added Vaughan.

“It would be a dream come true for me. That’s where I want to be, I want to play in the Premier.

“So, we’ve got seven games to try to get it over the line and hopefully we can do it.

“We want to be playing in big stadiums and in front of big crowds and against top quality players in the top league.

“That’s what every player wants to do and it’s what every kid wants to do growing up.

“So, hopefully I can get a chance to do that with Raith Rovers.”

More from Football

The Eddie Thompson Stand is sold out for this weekend's huge game between Dundee United and Raith. Image: SNS.
Dundee United fans sell out Eddie Thompson Stand as ticket race for Raith Rovers…
7
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move
Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set…
Connor Smith of St Johnstone has been released from hospital. Image: SNS
Connor Smith on road to recovery after shock infection landed St Johnstone star in…
Miles Welch-Hayes in action for Dunfermline as Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton slides in to tackle.
Miles Welch-Hayes happy to focus on Dunfermline's goals as parent club faces relegation from…
Holt, McMann, and Wotherspoon in action for Dundee United
Dundee United injury update: Jim Goodwin offers latest on key trio ahead of Raith…
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City star who sparked title party in Buckie hopes memories inspire midweek Highland…
A Dundee United flag at Tannadice
Dundee United launch 2024/25 season tickets with price freeze - as club bid to…
2
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and assistant Colin Cameron.
Ian Murray has praise for No.2 Colin Cameron as Raith Rovers gear up for…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee receive SEPA stadium boost as Dee4Life get answers on Camperdown ownership and timeline