Lewis Vaughan makes Raith Rovers vow ahead of Championship title showdown with Dundee United

Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers are determined to rise to the occasion in their title showdown with Dundee United this weekend.

The Stark’s Park men travel to Tayside just a point behind the Tangerines at the top of the Championship.

They also enjoy a game in hand after sitting out Saturday’s round of fixtures due to Airdrie playing in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

It all adds up to a wonderful opportunity for Ian Murray’s side to seize the initiative in the championship race if they can repeat their win at Tannadice in December.

Rovers will travel buoyed by the confidence of an unbeaten record against United so far this season.

And, having plundered a stunning 2-1 triumph in the teams’ last meeting last month, just seven games ago, Vaughan believes Raith should relish the challenge of the top-of-the-table clash.

“We’re excited going into the game,” he said.

“We’ve had a wee rest because we didn’t have a game at the weekend there.

“But we’ve been gearing up this week to go away to Dundee United.

Vaughan: ‘A brilliant position’

“We’ve done well against United this season.

“We won up there back in December and we won here just last month and drew here as well earlier in the season.

“It’s a massive game and it will be a massive occasion.

“But we’ve put ourselves in a brilliant position.

“We just need to go up there and enjoy it and give it our best shot.”

Vaughan scored Raith’s goal in the 1-1 draw between the sides back in October.

It was a typically predatory strike from the attacker as he pounced to slot in after his own header had ricocheted back off the post.

Since then, Vaughan has taken his season’s tally to 15 to help Rovers maintain their remarkable title surge.

The promotion challenge encouraged the 28-year-old to agree a two-year contract extension at the turn of the year. He said he had growing confidence the club could make the promised land of the Premiership.

And the fans’ favourite, who was rewarded with a testimonial match against boyhood heroes Hibernian last week, has confessed it would be a fantasy fulfilled if Raith can pip United to top spot on May 3 – or prevail in the play-offs.

‘A dream come true’

“We’ve got seven cup finals left to try to get this club to the Premiership,” added Vaughan.

“It would be a dream come true for me. That’s where I want to be, I want to play in the Premier.

“So, we’ve got seven games to try to get it over the line and hopefully we can do it.

“We want to be playing in big stadiums and in front of big crowds and against top quality players in the top league.

“That’s what every player wants to do and it’s what every kid wants to do growing up.

“So, hopefully I can get a chance to do that with Raith Rovers.”