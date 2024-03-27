Dundee health chiefs to use £4m in reserves to balance books as budget proposals approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee health chiefs to use £4m in reserves to balance books as budget proposals approved

Members of the Integration Joint Board met on Wednesday to agree the finances available for community-based services in the next financial year.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee health chiefs are set to use millions of pounds worth of reserves to balance the books as next year’s budget is approved.

Members of the Integration Joint Board (IJB) met on Wednesday to agree the finances available for community-based services in the next financial year.

Ahead of the meeting, board members had been warned the IJB was facing its biggest ever budget gap as the partnership grappled with increasing demand.

This meant that millions of pounds worth of savings had to be found to ensure the budget was balanced.

But how exactly is the IJB plugging the financial blackhole?

Making use of reserves

The approved budget will see the IJB use £4 million of its reserves to help balance the books.

This is due to the anticipated level of reserves available to the IJB at the start of the 2024/25 financial year.

Reduction in care home placements

The health and social care partnership has identified £1.1 million worth of savings by reducing the number of care home placements by 34.

The reduction is not anticipated to have a negative impact due to an already decreasing demand and need for care home placements.

the number of care home placements will be reduced. Image: Shutterstock.

A budget report added: “Actual in-year demand for placements will be monitored via operational management teams and any excess need/demand will be identified and managed accordingly.”

Review of day care services

In-house and commissioned day provision for older people is to be reviewed in a bid to save £400,000.

The IJB budget report says this will better support the needs of individuals closer to home and better utilise available capacity and services across the city.

Review of contractual commitments

Around £300,000 is expected to be saved through a review of contractual arrangements for services arrangements supporting people with learning disabilities and mental health challenges.

The IJB is reviewing its contractual commitments. Image: Unsplash.

The review will look at the demand for these services and their capacity to “ensure efficiency and potential rebasing of some contract values”.

Increase in charges to Dundee City Council

Increases in the rates charged to Dundee City Council’s housing department for out-of-hours community response to sheltered housing tenants is expected to raise £34,000.

Redirecting existing budgets underspends

Around £1.4m will be saved by capping the budgets of areas which consistently underspend their allocated funds.

The surplus budget will subsequently be redirected to other areas.

Pension scheme reductions

The approved budget will see the employee contributions to the Local Government Pension Scheme reduced from 17% to 15.7%.

Contributions to the Local Government Pension Scheme will be reduced. Image: Shutterstock.

This, budget papers detail, is a decision made by Dundee City Council and is expected to save £300,000.

Staff costs

Costs relating to staff within the Health and Social Care Partnership’s budget have been consistently underspent over the last three financial years, budget papers reveal.

This is due to challenges in hiring staff and not because of any policy decision to stop or slow down recruitment.

The health service has struggled in recruiting staff in recent years. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

These problems are expected to continue throughout the 2024/25 financial year and the approved budget will be adjusted to “reflect the reality of the situation”.

This is expected to wield savings of around £1.3m.

Conversation