Wednesday court round-up — Spitting beggar and bus stop creep

An beggar has received a prison sentence after admitting spitting at a passer-by in Dundee.

Wheelchair user Hazel Burns, 51, was caught on CCTV from inside Tesco on Dundee’s Nethergate assaulting someone who walked past her.

Burns was brought from HMP Stirling to the city’s sheriff court where she admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and the assault on September 30 in 2021.

The court was shown security footage of Burns, of Gillburn Road in Dundee, attempting to strike the woman with her arm, spitting at her and shouting and swearing.

Her solicitor Larry Flynn said: “Ms Burns was in a wheelchair at the time. Her right leg was amputated six months before.

“She had no relationship with the complainer in this case and can’t explain how she got into such an animated row.”

Sheriff John Rafferty sentenced Burns to 63 days imprisonment, backdated to February 26.

Major dealer jailed

A drug-dealing joiner from Dundee, snared by a crackdown on an encrypted criminal network, has been hit with an eight-year prison sentence for his involvement in serious organised crime. Aaron Bradford was found guilty of running a major drugs operation from his city home with the help of the EncroChat platform.

Store robbery petition

A teenager has appeared in court accused of a knife-point raid on a Perth convenience store.

James Fraser was released on bail following the brief, private hearing at the city’s sheriff court.

The 19-year-old is accused of holding-up an employee at Mina’s on South Methven Street on Friday, March 22.

It is alleged he had his face masked and was brandishing a knife.

Robertson, of North Street, Burrelton, is accused of assaulting and robbing the worker of £660.

He also faces a second charge of having a bladed weapon.

Robertson made no plea during the petition hearing before Sheriff Paul Brown.

Chip and PIN scammers

A pair of fraudsters conned Perth hotels out of £17,000 in a cunning chip and PIN scam. Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua targeted the Station Hotel and New County Hotel ‘refunding’ massive amounts on the terminal when they should have been paying for their rooms

‘Grow up’

A violent domestic abuser has been told to grow up after giving a “car crash” interview to a social worker.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael was unimpressed with Adam Docherty‘s immature responses in a report prepared ahead of sentencing.

Docherty previously admitted grabbing his partner’s neck and pinning her against a wall during a series of incidents in Dundee between 2022 and 2023.

The woman was injured at Docherty’s hands after striking her head on a wall.

The 20-year-old made a number of remarks about the offence and the disposals open to the sheriff.

However, Docherty had changed his tune by the time he appeared for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “The report is not in very good terms.

“He assures me that he accepts what he pled guilty to and seems to suggest what is in the report is not a true reflection of the conversation he had with the social worker.

“He was a bit upset at the interview. He is a young man who has a lot to learn.

“He’s made mistakes and he understands that but he’s not helped himself with this report.”

Docherty, of Findowrie Street, previously admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between January 1 2022 and May 3 2023 at various addresses.

Sheriff Carmichael told Docherty: “It sounds like this interview was a complete car crash.

“Your attitude was immature and unacceptable and you have some growing up to do.”

Docherty will be sentenced next month after the sheriff called for another report to be prepared.

A three-year non-harassment order was imposed.

Crutch assault

Repeat offender Darren Drapajlo has been locked up after beating a woman with her own crutch in Dundee. The serial offender claimed he had no memory of the attack.

Bus stop creep

A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a Kirkcaldy bus stop and masturbated in front of her has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for a year.

Simon More, 45, previously admitted touching the woman’s arm and putting his hand on her thigh without consent at Chapel Roundabout bus stop on September 27 last year.

He also pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in her presence by unzipping his trousers and placing his hands under his clothing and masturbating.

More, of Taylor Avenue, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was also placed on offender supervision for a year, with strict additional conditions in place concerning contact with children.

