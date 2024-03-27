Wednesday court round-up — Spitting beggar and bus stop creep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Spitting beggar and bus stop creep

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
An beggar has received a prison sentence after admitting spitting at a passer-by in Dundee.

Wheelchair user Hazel Burns, 51, was caught on CCTV from inside Tesco on Dundee’s Nethergate assaulting someone who walked past her.

Burns was brought from HMP Stirling to the city’s sheriff court where she admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and the assault on September 30 in 2021.

The court was shown security footage of Burns, of Gillburn Road in Dundee, attempting to strike the woman with her arm, spitting at her and shouting and swearing.

Her solicitor Larry Flynn said: “Ms Burns was in a wheelchair at the time. Her right leg was amputated six months before.

“She had no relationship with the complainer in this case and can’t explain how she got into such an animated row.”

Sheriff John Rafferty sentenced Burns to 63 days imprisonment, backdated to February 26.

Major dealer jailed

A drug-dealing joiner from Dundee, snared by a crackdown on an encrypted criminal network, has been hit with an eight-year prison sentence for his involvement in serious organised crime. Aaron Bradford was found guilty of running a major drugs operation from his city home with the help of the EncroChat platform.

Aaron Bradford was tied to images of drugs and cash on the EncroChat platform. Image: Crown Office/ Facebook.

Store robbery petition

A teenager has appeared in court accused of a knife-point raid on a Perth convenience store.

James Fraser was released on bail following the brief, private hearing at the city’s sheriff court.

The 19-year-old is accused of holding-up an employee at Mina’s on South Methven Street on Friday, March 22.

It is alleged he had his face masked and was brandishing a knife.

Minas Store in Perth.
Minas Store in Perth. Image: Google.

Robertson, of North Street, Burrelton, is accused of assaulting and robbing the worker of £660.

He also faces a second charge of having a bladed weapon.

Robertson made no plea during the petition hearing before Sheriff Paul Brown.

Chip and PIN scammers

A pair of fraudsters conned Perth hotels out of £17,000 in a cunning chip and PIN scam. Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua targeted the Station Hotel and New County Hotel ‘refunding’ massive amounts on the terminal when they should have been paying for their rooms

Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right)
Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).

‘Grow up’

A violent domestic abuser has been told to grow up after giving a “car crash” interview to a social worker.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael was unimpressed with Adam Docherty‘s immature responses in a report prepared ahead of sentencing.

Docherty previously admitted grabbing his partner’s neck and pinning her against a wall during a series of incidents in Dundee between 2022 and 2023.

The woman was injured at Docherty’s hands after striking her head on a wall.

The 20-year-old made a number of remarks about the offence and the disposals open to the sheriff.

However, Docherty had changed his tune by the time he appeared for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “The report is not in very good terms.

“He assures me that he accepts what he pled guilty to and seems to suggest what is in the report is not a true reflection of the conversation he had with the social worker.

“He was a bit upset at the interview. He is a young man who has a lot to learn.

“He’s made mistakes and he understands that but he’s not helped himself with this report.”

Docherty, of Findowrie Street, previously admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between January 1 2022 and May 3 2023 at various addresses.

Sheriff Carmichael told Docherty: “It sounds like this interview was a complete car crash.

“Your attitude was immature and unacceptable and you have some growing up to do.”

Docherty will be sentenced next month after the sheriff called for another report to be prepared.

A three-year non-harassment order was imposed.

Crutch assault

Repeat offender Darren Drapajlo has been locked up after beating a woman with her own crutch in Dundee. The serial offender claimed he had no memory of the attack.

Darren Drapajlo
Darren Drapajlo. Image: Facebook

Bus stop creep

A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a Kirkcaldy bus stop and masturbated in front of her has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for a year.

Simon More, 45, previously admitted touching the woman’s arm and putting his hand on her thigh without consent at Chapel Roundabout bus stop on September 27 last year.

He also pled guilty to intentionally engaging in a sexual activity in her presence by unzipping his trousers and placing his hands under his clothing and masturbating.

More, of Taylor Avenue, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was also placed on offender supervision for a year, with strict additional conditions in place concerning contact with children.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

