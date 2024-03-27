Fraudsters hit Perth hotels for £17k with chip and PIN refund scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Fraudsters hit Perth hotels for £17k with chip and PIN refund scam

Londoners Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua admitted their fraudulent schemes five years after conning the Perth hotels.

By Ross Gardiner
Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).
Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).

A pair of fraudsters conned Perth hotels in a cunning chip and PIN refund scam.

Ahmed Bounoun and Salam Bonoua targeted the Station Hotel and New County Hotel.

On the same day in April 2019, the pair pretended to receptionists they wanted to book a room.

However, when they pretended to pay by card, the swindlers “tampered” with the transaction and actually “refunded” themselves thousands of pounds.

They made off with £17,000 through the fraudulent scheme, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Station Hotel has since been taken over by global giants Radisson Blu and is being used to house asylum seekers.

The New County Hotel has been closed since a tragic fatal fire last year.

Next month, the scammers, both from London, will be sentenced for defrauding the city centre businesses.

Inn the money

Fiscal Depute Lora Apostolova told the court, at the Station Hotel a room was booked for £59.95 and the card terminal was handed over to complete the purchase.

She said: “It was at that point in time that the device they were using was effectively accessed.”

The con artists subtly switched the transaction from a sale to a refund.

The Radisson Blu Station Hotel, Leonard Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Apostolova added: “The refund was to the value of £13,000.

“That was discovered later on.

“They changed the way that the actual terminal works – that’s how they tampered with the terminal.

“They said they would go for food and then collect their keys and never returned.”

County con

Swindlers Bonoun and Bonoua then entered The New County Hotel a short walk away and completed the same scam, “refunding” themselves £4,000.

The New County Hotel in Perth where there was a fatal fire in January 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Apostolova continued: “The realisation came to the attention of the hotel managers towards the end of May.

“There is CCTV from The Station Hotel that assisted with identifying the accused.

“There was no suggestion that anyone from the hotels were part of the fraudulent scheme.”

Pleas

Both men pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme to obtain a total of £17,000 from the hotels on April 10 2019.

They admitted they acted with another person while carrying out their scam.

The pair previously faced a string of other charges but had not guilty pleas accepted.

They were cleared of attempting to fraudulently obtain £3,000 from Domino’s on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, two days before the hotel scam.

Further, they had been accused of trying to take £8,000 in refunds from the Rox Hotel on the city’s Market Street and attempting to obtain £6,000 the same way at the House Spa on Great Western Road.

Salam Bonoua
Salam Bonoua at Dundee Sheriff Court. 

On the same day as their hotel scam, the men had allegedly attempted to fraudulently obtain £1,500 from Walker the Jeweller on Union Street in Dundee.

Another charge alleged they tried to obtain £599 that day from Ramsdens on High Street, Dundee.

They had also allegedly used another man’s card to pay for a £138 room at the Queen’s Hotel in Perth on the same street.

The men were acquitted of all these charges.

Menu button manipulation

Dundee Sheriff Court heard 25-year-old Bonoua, of Harrow in North London, has no previous convictions.

Bonoun, 30, of Welsh Harp, also in North London, does have a criminal record and has been jailed before.

His solicitor John Boyle said: “A significant passage of time has passed.

“He has recently undertaken qualifications, there’s been a significant change in his circumstances since.

Ahmed Bounoun
Ahmed Bounoun will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

“My understanding of the way the fraud takes place is when they are booking the room, they are provided the (terminal).

“The card is put in. The terminal is then provided to them.

“After that stage, there’s a menu button on the screen which they press.

“They then change the transaction from a sale to a refund, and change the amount of that.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “It seems very strange to imagine.”

He continued the fraudsters’ bail and deferred sentencing to April 25 for reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

