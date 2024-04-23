Two police officers in hospital after Perth crash following pursuit

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after a crash between a police car and a van in Perth city centre.

The incident happened on Princes Street just after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers had been pursuing a black Volkswagen Golf at the time.

Princes Street remains closed between Canal Street and Victoria Street while investigations are carried out.

The Golf was later found abandoned near the scene.

Both police officers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known.

The driver of an Openreach van involved in the collision was “sore” but uninjured.

Connor, who witnessed the incident, told The Courier: “The police car seemed to be in a chase with the other vehicle.

“They came down the road at high speed and ploughed into the Openreach van.

“I heard the car that was being chased speed past, I turned around and then saw the police car fly past and I knew what was going to happen.

“I saw the impact and it was pretty brutal, there was a big massive thud.

“The car then bounced up onto the kerb.”

Witnesses also reported seeing firefighters trying to cut out a person from the stricken police car.

Appeal for dashcam footage following Perth crash

Officers investigating the crash are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Inspector Michelle Burns from road policing said: “We understand that the Volkswagen Golf has been seen driving erratically in various areas in Perth today and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cam footage of the vehicle from today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2004 of Tuesday, 23 April, 2024.”

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “We’re aware there was an accident today.

“Our engineer is sore and shaken but appears otherwise uninjured and we’re thinking of everyone involved.

“We understand investigations are ongoing so we can’t comment further.”