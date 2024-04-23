Two police officers in hospital after Perth crash following pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two police officers in hospital after Perth crash following pursuit

“I saw the impact and it was pretty brutal, there was a big massive thud."

By Kieran Webster
Princes Street remained closed as investigations into the crash continued. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Two police officers have been taken to hospital after a crash between a police car and a van in Perth city centre.

The incident happened on Princes Street just after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers had been pursuing a black Volkswagen Golf at the time.

Princes Street remains closed between Canal Street and Victoria Street while investigations are carried out.

The Golf was later found abandoned near the scene.

Both police officers were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known.

Investigations underway following a crash on Princes Street, Perth
Investigations are underway after a crash on Princes Street in Perth on Tuesday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The driver of an Openreach van involved in the collision was “sore” but uninjured.

Connor, who witnessed the incident, told The Courier: “The police car seemed to be in a chase with the other vehicle.

“They came down the road at high speed and ploughed into the Openreach van.

“I heard the car that was being chased speed past, I turned around and then saw the police car fly past and I knew what was going to happen.

“I saw the impact and it was pretty brutal, there was a big massive thud.

“The car then bounced up onto the kerb.”

Witnesses also reported seeing firefighters trying to cut out a person from the stricken police car.

Appeal for dashcam footage following Perth crash

Officers investigating the crash are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Inspector Michelle Burns from road policing said: “We understand that the Volkswagen Golf has been seen driving erratically in various areas in Perth today and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cam footage of the vehicle from today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2004 of Tuesday, 23 April, 2024.”

Crash involving a police car in Princes Street, Perth
The crash involving a police car happened in Princes Street, Perth just after 2.30pm on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “We’re aware there was an accident today.

“Our engineer is sore and shaken but appears otherwise uninjured and we’re thinking of everyone involved.

“We understand investigations are ongoing so we can’t comment further.”

