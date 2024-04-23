Perth city centre road sealed off after crash involving police car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth city centre road sealed off after crash involving police car

Firefighters were trying to cut out a person from the stricken police car.

By Stephen Eighteen & Kieran Webster
Crash involving a police car in Princes Street, Perth
The crash involving a police car happened in Princes Street, Perth just after 2.30pm on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

A road in Perth city centre is sealed off after a two-vehicle crash involving a police car.

Princes Street is closed between Canal Street and Victoria Street as emergency services deal with the incident.

Two fire engines, ambulances and police cars are on the scene.

A bicycle lay on the ground near the damaged police car in the aftermath of the incident.

A bicycle lay on the ground close to where a crash involving a police car took place on Perth's Princes Street.
A bicycle lay on the ground near where the incident took place on Perth’s Princes Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

One pedestrian said the crash appeared to involve a police car and Openreach van.

They added: “There is still a passenger in the police car.

“It’s very dramatic.”

Person being cut out of car after Perth crash

At 3.50pm witnesses reported seeing firefighters trying to cut out a person from the stricken police car.

Another eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw the police car go into the back of the Openreach van and then it came up onto the pavement.

“I was like ‘Oh god’. I circled around town, came back and it was shut off by police.

“It was like a smash and dunt sort of noise, a total crunch and I thought ‘What the hell was that?'”

The road was sealed off after the crash. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Cars were diverted away from Princes Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 23 April, 2024, officers attended the junction of Princes Street and Canal Street in Perth, following a collision involving a police vehicle.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and police remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.08pm on Tuesday.

“Two appliances are on the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic crash.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

