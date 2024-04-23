Perth city centre road sealed off after crash involving police car

A road in Perth city centre is sealed off after a two-vehicle crash involving a police car.

Princes Street is closed between Canal Street and Victoria Street as emergency services deal with the incident.

Two fire engines, ambulances and police cars are on the scene.

A bicycle lay on the ground near the damaged police car in the aftermath of the incident.

One pedestrian said the crash appeared to involve a police car and Openreach van.

They added: “There is still a passenger in the police car.

“It’s very dramatic.”

Person being cut out of car after Perth crash

At 3.50pm witnesses reported seeing firefighters trying to cut out a person from the stricken police car.

Another eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw the police car go into the back of the Openreach van and then it came up onto the pavement.

“I was like ‘Oh god’. I circled around town, came back and it was shut off by police.

“It was like a smash and dunt sort of noise, a total crunch and I thought ‘What the hell was that?'”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 23 April, 2024, officers attended the junction of Princes Street and Canal Street in Perth, following a collision involving a police vehicle.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and police remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.08pm on Tuesday.

“Two appliances are on the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic crash.”

