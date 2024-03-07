Mark Fotheringham reveals burning dugout ambition as ex-Dundee and United man declares: ‘I can challenge Celtic and Rangers’

Mark Fotheringham firmly believes he is the man to mount an audacious challenge to Celtic and Rangers – and reckons he has the coaching CV to back up his ambitious talk.

Fotheringham, 40, is fresh from a stint as part of Jurgen Klinsmann’s technical staff with South Korea at the 2024 Asian Cup, providing tactical analysis for the German legend.

The Taegeuk Warriors reached the semi-final, before exiting against Jordan, with Klinsmann subsequently dismissed.

The proud Dundonian has also won promotion to Bundesliga 2 with Ingolstadt and helped Hertha Berlin survive in the top-flight as assistant head coach to Felix Magath in 2021/22.

His first managerial post at Huddersfield Town lasted just five months but that has done nothing to dampen Fotheringham’s confidence or passion for his next project – and he would love a crack at the top end of the SPFL pyramid.

“I would really love to put the cat among the pigeons with the Old Firm in the future, and I believe I’m the man to do it,” he told Courier Sport.

“I feel it is more doable now. If I do get one of the bigger jobs in Scotland, then you’ll see someone who is passionate in his belief that you CAN cause Celtic and Rangers problems.

“I took myself out of my comfort zone as a coach so that, if I ever did come back to work in Scotland, I would approach the challenge with a different perspective to those who have worked here for the past 10 years.”

Fotheringham notes pointedly, “I don’t see myself as a risk – the CV is there and there is substance to it.”

CV under the microscope

Indeed, he has certainly walked the path less travelled, working at the top three levels of German football, the English Championship and, most recently, with a major international side.

“I brought Ingolstadt up (to Bundesliga 2), kept Hertha – one of the biggest clubs in Europe – in the Bundesliga and, when Felix (Magath) had Covid, there was a period I was responsible for running the team.

“He wasn’t even in the stadium when we beat Hoffenheim 3-0 in the German top-flight.

“I’ve managed in the Championship – one of the toughest leagues in Europe – and stabilised everything there after they took four points from the first quarter.”

Huddersfield travails

At first glance, Fotheringham’s 21 games with the Terriers, during which he won five games and drew six, would seem imprudent to spotlight.

However, he is defiant regarding his efforts and is adamant he WOULD have kept Huddersfield in the English second tier, before having the “carpet pulled from under my feet”.

He was ultimately replaced by Neil Warnock, who achieved that goal.

“I could have been disappointed by the Huddersfield situation, having an owner that pulled the carpet from under my feet,” Fotheringham continued.

“They are another three managers down since I left, with another £7m or £8m down the drain. And the managers that followed me had almost half a million more on wages that I was given.

“That equates to three or four key players.

“I’ve got no doubt I would have kept them in the league. I was averaging more than a point a game and, when analysing performances, we were up on possession, recoveries, counters; everything.

“That was without any investment to bring in my own players and put my own stamp on it.”

He added: “I know when I get my chance to manage again, I’ll be better for those experiences. I’ve got the tools, the knowledge, and the confidence.”

“Amazing” Asian experience

That enthusiasm has only been heightened by an unforgettable adventure in Qatar with South Korea.

Now back in his family home on the outskirts of Dundee, Fotheringham is full of praise for Klinsmann despite the experienced boss being unceremoniously dismissed, with a brutal assessment ringing in his ears.

Korean FA chairman Chung Mong-gyu said: “When it comes to bringing out the best in the national team, managing players and his work habits, Klinsmann did not live up to our expectations.”

However, Fotheringham noted: “It’s easy to see why Jurgen has achieved what he has.

“He’s such a positive person, has a real presence and knows how to handle the biggest stars. It’s not always about discipline. He has a lovely manner with the staff and the players and gives everyone freedom to work.”

He added: “The tournament was an amazing experience.

“They are such a friendly, passionate people and, from a footballing perspective, it was brilliant to watch how world class players work – like (Kim) Min-jae at Bayern and Son (Hueng-min) from Spurs.”