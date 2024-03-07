EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing ‘cat and mouse’ with defenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing ‘cat and mouse’ with defenders

The Burnley loanee has a clear aim at Dens Park - more goals.

Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon joined Dundee on loan from Burnley in January. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
By George Cran

Michael Mellon’s time at Dundee has been short.

But a lot has been packed into that short time.

Just two starts have come for the Scotland U/21 international so far since his January loan move from Burnley, along with five substitute appearances.

That limited time on the pitch has brought two goals.

However, the 20-year-old wants more.

The youngster is eager to play, eager to learn and more than anything, eager to score goals.

Michael Mellon celebrates
Michael Mellon celebrates a Dundee debut goal at Livingston. Image: SNS

He’s made that last part something of a habit this season.

Mellon knocked in 15 goals in 27 matches for Morecambe in the first half of the campaign and wasted no time in opening his scoring account in dark blue with a goal on his debut.

But he’s not satisfied with his performances or goal tally at Dundee just yet.

He thought he’d notched goal No 3 at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday, only for goalkeeper Will Dennis to tip his fierce effort onto the woodwork.

“I’ve done alright. Probably not got as many goals as I’d have wanted,” Mellon exclusively told Courier Sport.

“I’ll do my best to rectify that.

“I don’t know how I’ve not scored against Kilmarnock. That save from the keeper was outrageous.

“He touched it onto the bar. Ridiculous. Fair play to him.

Mellon takes on Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Mellon takes on Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“But I’ve loved my time here, it’s brilliant. I’m enjoying every moment.

“It’s a new league and a new style of play, the tempo is different to what I am used to. I am learning every week here.

“I’m just trying to become a better player.

“There is a really good group of lads here. It obviously really hurts when things don’t go our way.”

Head injury

Mellon is learning as much as he can from the Dundee squad and from manager Tony Docherty and his staff.

However, he has also learned a lot about himself after suffering a potentially-serious head injury in just his fourth appearance.

Mellon was on the receiving end of a challenge by St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon that boss Docherty described as “almost life-endangering”.

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The young striker was stretchered off and taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital and admits he has no recollection of the incident.

“It was tough. Mentally as well,” Mellon said.

“I’d never had an injury like that before so it was all new.

“Don’t ask me what happened because I don’t remember any of it!

“The recovery was easy because the physios here are brilliant, the doctor is brilliant.

“They just made it so easy.”

‘Grateful’

Concussion protocol saw Mellon miss the subsequent fixture before returning to the side as a second-half sub at Hibs.

“It was relief to get back on the pitch, just major relief because it could have been a lot worse,” he added.

Michael Mellon was put through his paces at Dens Park ahead of Saturday's Ross County clash. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Mellon being put through his paces by Dundee physio Bruce Smith as he recovers from concussion. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“I’m grateful to be back out on the pitch as well.

“The protocol was two weeks – and it was a very slow two weeks!

“But I got there in the end.”

‘Cat and mouse’

Mellon is yet to start again for the club since that injury but did come off the bench to score an impressive goal at Celtic Park.

Curtis Main, Scott Tiffoney and Amadou Bakayoko have all got the nod ahead of him in recent games.

However, Mellon is determined to glean as much information as possibly from his far more experienced Dundee team-mates.

“They are great pros, Curtis and Baka,” Mellon said.

Mellon celebrates his goal at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Michael Mellon celebrates his goal at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

“And not just the strikers but Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson in goal, the way they are, there is a lot to learn.

“How to be on and off the pitch.

“It’s a really good mix here. There are lads I know from Burnley, lads I know from Scotland U/21s and new lads as well.

“Everyone is helping me come on a lot and I’m enjoying it.”

This week, Mellon was named in Scot Gemmill’s Scotland U/21 squad to face Kazakhstan on March 21.

And he hopes the new experience of playing in the Premiership will help him on the international front.

As a striker, he’s having to learn new ways to get the better of the defenders trying to shackle him.

“I feel like I’m learning differently,” Mellon added.

“In League Two down south, the centre-halfs you play against are usually 6ft 5in, really physical.

“But here they are a bit more streetwise.

“You can’t get away with as much here. You can’t play cat-and-mouse much, which I could do in League Two.

“So I am learning. It is brilliant. Just the experience of playing at places like Celtic and Rangers.

“And all the different experiences up here while trying to get something from every game.”

Conversation