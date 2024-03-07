Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray eyes unbeaten season of derby clashes as rivals Dunfermline visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray eyes unbeaten season of derby clashes as rivals Dunfermline visit

The Stark's Park side have won the last four meetings of the teams.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks into the distance in front of the Stark's Park dugout.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are eyeing a near-perfect record against Dunfermline this weekend – but Ian Murray knows their Fife derby rivals will be desperate to avoid a miserable clean sweep.

Following a Viaplay Cup draw back in July, Raith have gone on to clock up four straight wins against their neighbours.

A fifth this weekend would see the Kirkcaldy outfit remain unbeaten across the campaign and enjoy the bragging rights at least until next term.

In fact, Dunfermline have only won one of the last 12 meetings of the teams stretching back three years.

Dan O'Reilly roars with delight and is surrounded by team-mates as they celebrate Raith Rovers' winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic.
Dan O’Reilly, now with Partick Thistle, is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in January’s Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

It is a record Murray, whose side are four points adrift of Dundee United at the top of the Championship after losing to Arbroath last Friday, is determined to maintain.

However, he accepts there has been little in the match-ups this term and he expects nothing different at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

He said: “The boys are looking forward to it, like any derby game, at any stage of the season.

“It’s our sixth meeting this season, because of the cups, and we’ve done fairly well in them, so we want to keep that going.

“But it’s like any derby game, anything can happen.

Ian Murray: ‘Prepare for the initial battle’

“In this league, generally, anything can happen. So, when you add in an extra bit with the derby and Dunfermline trying to push towards the play-off positions, it should make it a good game.

“You need to be up for it. I think in any derby the team that is prepared for that initial battle normally ends up winning more than they lose.

“They’re not always great games. I don’t think they’ve been particularly great games for us this season, in terms of performances.

“Probably the two cup games were our best performances.

“But, when you look at the league games in particular, one-goal wins for us, they could easily have been level games or on another day a Dunfermline win.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray walks in front of a crowded Dunfermline Athletic F.C. bench.
Ian Murray (right) has relished Raith Rovers’ clashes with rivals Dunfermline this season. Image: SNS.

He added: “We’ve got the opportunity to go six-games undefeated against Dunfermline and the opportunity to end the derby games of the season with a home game and a win.

“But it will be a tough ask and a tough game, and we’re ready for it.

“I certainly know Dunfermline won’t be coming into the game with any fear, that’s for sure.

“They’ll see it as the opportunity to try to avenge the last five games, and I get that.

Confident Raith

“But, on the flip side, six games undefeated for us would be a decent record.

“We’re confident we can do that. But we also know that if we drop our standards, or go into it with an expectation we just have to turn up and win the game, then we can easily lose.”

After the derby, Raith travel to face third-placed Partick Thistle and then Queen’s Park before the final meeting of the season with Dundee United.

It could be a pivotal spell in the title race, but Murray admits he is also still looking for the security of a greater lead over Thistle, which already stands at 12 points.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players have their eyes on the ball in a crowded box during the League Cup meeting of the teams.
The Viaplay Cup draw between the teams is the only time this season Raith Rovers have not beaten Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Rovers boss, who expects to be without defender Keith Watson due to a groin injury, added: “From here on in, the games don’t become any easier.

“We’ve got a really good gap to third place and a good gap to fourth place.

“And the reality is, in the next two or three games, potentially, if things go our way, we could cement our play-off position and that would be the first goal ticked off.

“The next three games could swing it into a big advantage for Dundee United or keep it exactly how it is as well.

Potential

“We’ll wait and see. It’s got the potential for a lot of things.

“If we win on Saturday and go to Firhill and win the game then we know we are probably not going to finish outside the top two.

“It wouldn’t be impossible but the law of averages suggest we’ll have enough in the tank to be in the top two and then we can look above us.

“But, if we don’t win the games and United do, then at that point we’ll be seven games to go and it would be a very, very tough ask.”

